CHAMPAIGN — The Community Foundation of East Central Illinois is accepting applications through Sunday from new and emerging nonprofit organization founders to join its 2023 cohort of the Community Solutions Incubator.
Program benefits include seminars to help start and grow a nonprofit organization, mentoring, free training and resources through the foundation’s Center for Nonprofit Excellence, access to co-working space at the foundation office at 307 W. University Ave., C, connections to incubator alumni and a micro-grant after successful completion of the program pending finding availability, according to the foundation.
The Community Solutions Incubator has supported more than a dozen new and emerging nonprofit organizations to date.
The next program will begin Feb. 7.
To apply: https://bit.ly/3kdMs6F