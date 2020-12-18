SAVOY — When Nancy Suchomski first met her husband, Rich, he commented that they couldn’t leave the house without her seeing two or three people she knew.
That’s no surprise, given that she plays a role in maintaining relationships with 160 local businesses and groups as director of campaign development at United Way of Champaign County.
“That’s just been a wonderful part of” the job, Suchomski said. “We have a great community that we live in, and I’ve gotten a chance to meet many, many of the people at workplaces and through volunteering and just all of the different ways of connecting with people in the community.”
Plenty has changed at the local United Way over her 21-year career with the organization, which will end with her recently announced retirement in April.
Early on, account executives were “loaned” from other businesses, meaning they worked part time with their company and also part time raising money for United Way. That’s how Suchomski, then a buyer at Hobbico, was first exposed to her current job.
“I did that and fell in love with the fundraising aspect,” she said. “I loved that job (at Hobbico), but I felt truly like something was missing in my professional development.”
“It didn’t take me long to realize that that was where I was meant to be, and it has been my love for all of these years,” she said. “I feel very fulfilled working in the nonprofit world.”
Over two decades, she’s helped increase the organization’s fundraising efforts from around $2 million to last year’s $3.3 million total.
That’s helped spur new initiatives, like the effort to provide dental care to those who can’t afford it and contributions to new year-round homeless shelters run by C-U at Home, the two programs she’s said she’s most proud of.
“It’s never enough to meet the need, which is sad, but I’m very, very proud that we’ve made that effort and I’ve made that leap to keep up with the demand in this community,” she said.
After her retirement in April, Suchomski will leave the community in which she’s lived, almost entirely, since she enrolled at the University of Illinois in 1978.
She said the decision to move to Florida was a simple, “logistical,” choice that had nothing to do with the community.
“I am an ocean person who lives in the Midwest and who has lived in the Midwest almost my entire life,” she said. “I have always, always, always wanted to live close to the ocean. It’s bittersweet for me, because it’s hard for me to leave this community. I love it so much.”
Of course, with three adult children here and friends throughout the community, she’ll always have close connections, she said. And through her work at United Way, her impact will be felt for years to come.
“It makes me very proud to work for this organization, knowing that we’re helping to meet the needs of people,” she said. “I would love to say that United Way would become obsolete in the near future and have all of their basic needs met, but I don’t think that’s going to happen. ... I love that we’re there and we’re local in this community.”