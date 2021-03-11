MONTICELLO — The Piatt County Nursing Home is looking for a new Services for Seniors director.
Nursing Home Director Scott Porter told a county board committee Thursday that Megan McKissack resigned, with her last day being March 4.
“She is pursuing a master’s in social work, so she is stepping down. We have posted that position and are starting to set up interviews,” Porter said. “We wish Megan well. She has served us admirably in very difficult times, especially for COVID for a program that is supposed to be community-based, and you can’t go anywhere. She innovated, teamed up with Faith in Action to do grocery and pharmacy delivery, so she will be missed, but we wish her luck.”
Services for Seniors helps link older adults to agencies, services and programs in the area that can help them.
They provide assistance navigating government paperwork in regards to Medicare, supplemental insurance, social security and energy assistance.
The agency, funded by a grant from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, also helps connect seniors with those that can help with low-rent housing, weatherization programs and consumer complaints.
The position in Piatt County is a 36-hour-per-week job.
Additional information on Piatt County Services for Seniors is available at https://www.piattcountynursinghome.org/services-for-seniors/.
Those needing more information about the director job or how to apply can email Nursing Home Human Resources Manager Jacqui Bush at j.bush@piattcountynursinghome.org.