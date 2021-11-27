RANTOUL — Students and staff at J.W. Eater Junior High School and Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club have donated about a month’s worth of food to a local pantry through a food drive.
Eater Principal Heather Jacobs said more than 1,400 items were donated to Community Service Center, which operates the food pantry.
“They had it all boxed up very nicely for us,” CSC Director Andy Kulczycki said. “When we brought everything in, it pretty much filled up a pallet’s worth of food.”
The donations included canned and boxed goods and juices.
Jacobs said the food drive was the idea of the school’s social-work interns.
“I’m always for (a food drive) because we come from a food-scarce community,” Jacobs said.
A competition was held between first-hour classes. Monical’s, Dunkin’ and Agave donated prizes to the top three classes, which included the sixth-grade class of Makenzie Sutherland and Katie Centeno, the eighth-grade class of Katie Dye and the sixth-grade class of Heather VanMeter.
The children from Rachel Lunkes’ class collected the food and made sure none of it was expired.
Kulczycki said this isn’t the first good deed done by the school for the food pantry.
“Eater has a history of collecting food for us,” he said. “In previous years they had one or two teachers that would coordinate this. They would have three or four vans coming up to our back door and would unload for us.
“We’re just very thankful.”
Kulczycki said it is good to have the food pantry getting back to pre-pandemic days.
“It’s been a strange year and a half,” he said. “We’re slowly getting back to our new normal.”