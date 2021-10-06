RANTOUL — A few years back, Bob and Karen Fulling of Rantoul were having dinner at Monical’s Pizza when they saw a man nearby engaged with a group of young men in a way that impressed them.
“He made them put away their cellphones, stand up and give speeches,” Karen Fulling said.
And when that man later asked her late husband to take a photo of him and his young charges, a friendship was born.
That man was Herbert “Hub” Burnett of Rantoul, who has a passion for trying to keep young people engaged in positive activity that helps them develop into leaders.
As former school teachers, Bob and Karen Fulling liked what they saw that night and ever since have been supporters of Burnett and his ideals.
“Herb wants kids to reach their full potential and become leaders, not followers,” said Karen Fulling. “He’s trying to make them leaders so they do walk away from situations they know are wrong.”
On Saturday, Burnett intends to return the respect that the Fullings paid him by naming a space he’s renting in Rantoul for young people as the Bob Fulling Hope Center.
The six rooms in the Rantoul Business Center at 601 S. Century Blvd. are not quite ready for occupancy, but when they are, Burnett is sure his late friend’s spirit will be felt there.
“He was really a great man. He was instrumental in helping ‘Not on My Watch’ in the last three to four years,” Burnett said.
The name of Burnett’s group comes from something his Army sergeant once told the retired veteran about everyone in their unit being responsible for wiping out negative behavior in their ranks.
It’s a premise he has carried forward in his work with youth and one that appealed to Mr. Fulling, who died of COVID-19 just before Thanksgiving last year.
A retired businessman who spent years taking part in mission trips to China, serving his church and supporting his own four sons and 12 grandchildren, Bob Fulling also spread his love around Rantoul.
“He was very interested in youth and keeping them out of trouble and having them see their value in society,” said his wife of 53 years. “Bob had a servant’s heart. He loved helping people.”
Karen Fulling said her husband was diagnosed with a malignant melanoma in 1998 and given a year to live.
“We sold our business and did everything they told him to do, and he lived another 23 years,” she said.
“God’s plan was for him to do all this work in China,” she said, adding that her husband went on to endure four other cancers, knee replacements and myasthenia gravis. It was the latter, a chronic autoimmune disorder that results in muscle weakness, combined with COVID-19, that finally felled him at age 75, she said.
She plans to be present with two of her sons for Saturday’s dedication of the center in her late husband’s name, an honor she called “very humbling” for the family.
Burnett said the space will be “a safe haven” from violence and “give kids something to do.”
Intended for young people from middle-school age into their early 20s, Burnett plans to offer PlayStations, a library, a computer lab and even a sewing machine.
“We are going to push a lot of different trades that are not being taught in school,” he said. “For the older kids, we are going to have a studio for the wannabe rapper and also help facilitate mentoring them into the job market. It’s going to be a one-stop shop.”
Like her late husband, Karen Fulling endorses Burnett’s mission.
“We need to get these kids into professions that don’t require four years of college — being beauticians, working in child care, nursing-home care,” she said. “You don’t have to go to college to make something of yourself and be proud of what you do.”