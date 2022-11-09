URBANA — It was the early 1970s when a group of women got together in Champaign-Urbana to launch a resource to help survivors of rape.
A half-century later, an offshoot of the original Champaign County Women Against Rape — the nonprofit agency Rape Advocacy Counseling and Education Services — is marking its anniversary Wednesday with a fundraiser and celebration of its history at Riggs Beer Co., 1901 S. High Cross Road, U.
“It’s really a chance for us to look back over the 50 years,” said RACES Executive Director Jaya Kolisetty.
RACES — which serves Champaign, Douglas, Piatt and and Ford counties — provides free and confidential crisis counseling services, advocacy, prevention education and a 24-hour hotline for survivors of sexual violence.
Its staff accompanies survivors to court hearings and responds to hospital emergency rooms any time of the day or night to provide support to those impacted by sexual traumas.
RACES staff also provide prevention education to students in classrooms and provide programs for parents and teachers.
RACES’ four counselors providing therapy have a waiting list, though Kolisetty said the agency is in the process of looking for a fifth counselor to reduce the wait time.
“We are seeing more people reach out for help, and we want to make sure the services are there,” she said.
It’s important that women get that help when they’re ready to begin talking about the trauma that impacted them, because it can be hard to reach out and ask, according to Kolisetty.
“There are so many barriers for survivors reaching out,” she said.
There’s also no time window for when someone impacted by a sexual trauma is going to be ready for therapy, she said. For some, it may be years, even decades, afterward — and Kolisetty wants everyone to know the 24-hour hotline and other help are available for these survivors no matter how long it’s been.
In the past decade, RACES has, itself, become a survivor of double hits from budget issues and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Its services, largely back to normal, never stopped, though for a time they were delivered in different forms for safety, Kolisetty said.
That came at a time earlier in the pandemic when there was more domestic violence — which also impacted the need for the help RACES provides, since 80 percent of sexual violence incidents impacting adults and 90 percent of the incidents impacting children occur among people who know their attackers, she said.
Putting a number on how many of these incidents occur is difficult because so many of them go unreported, Kolisetty said. According to a report released by the University of Illinois in September, there were 17 rapes and 14 “fondling” incidents reported to UI police in 2021.
Nationally, one in five women are subjected to sexual violence while they’re students, Kolisetty said. Not only don’t many of the survivors ever talk to police about it, she said, they don’t talk to anyone about it.
“We want them to know we are here,” she said.
RACES’ budget situation has largely stabilized after a state budget impasse that forced the agency to temporarily lay off all its staff except for Kolisetty and all its services other than its hotline in 2016. Kolisetty said RACES — which has a current budget of just under $1 million — has worked to diversify its funding sources and needs help from donors.
“State funding has been flat for quite some time, so we are looking for outside opportunities to expand our services,” she said.
Her goal: If anything ever happens again to impact funding, Kolisetty said, “that RACES never has to reduce services again.”
She’s also being careful about expanding services, to make sure that what RACES offers it can continue to offer, she said. RACES plans to offer two new support groups, one for parents of children impacted by sexual violence and one for survivors of sexual violence in the lesbian-gay-bisexual-transgender-queer community. Anyone who would like to participate in those groups is asked to call the RACES office, Kolisetty said.
Tickets for the event at Riggs are sold out, she said, but people can still contribute by participating in a silent auction online at bit.ly/racesauction or make a donation at bit.ly/RACESdonate.