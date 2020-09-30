URBANA — For Eastern Illinois Foodbank CEO Jim Hires, every experience he’s had on the job has been memorable.
But among those that stand out for him as he prepares to retire next spring is the time a food-pantry volunteer from Clay County came to the food bank to pick up food and wept as she said thanks.
“I will never forget, here is a woman who is volunteering her time and driving all the way from Clay County, and she was thanking us,” Hires said. “We should be thanking her.”
Hires announced plans Tuesday to retire as the food bank’s president and CEO when the board can find a replacement for him, or by April 2, 2021.
A former cable-TV executive and former principal at three Champaign County schools, Hires said his encore career leading the food bank has been a joy.
“It’s been a labor of love,” he said. “I have enjoyed every day I have done this.”
When he was first hired by the food bank in 2005, Hires recalled saying he would be willing to stay at least five years.
“I have stayed a lot longer than I planned,” he said.
Hires first fell in love with the work done by food banks when he was a volunteer for the Northern Illinois Foodbank in the 1990s, he said.
At the time, he was working in the cable-television industry in that area of the state.
He served as principal of three schools in Champaign County — Champaign’s Westview Elementary School, Fisher Grade School and Unity Junior High School, for 15 years and worked for nearly 20 years as a cable-television executive in Columbus, Ohio, before coming to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank.
What’s always intrigued him about food banks is their ability to reach so many people with so little resources, he said.
When you see the work of food banks giving people the ability to eat every day, Hires said, “that’s a powerful thing.”
Under Hires’ tenure with the local food bank, its service area has grown from 14 to 18 counties, with the last four added being McLean, Woodford, DeWitt and Livingston.
Hires has also overseen a more-than-five-fold increase in annual food distribution, from 2.2 million pounds to nearly 11.5 million pounds, and an expansion of the number of people served per month from 48,800 to 55,000.
Under Hires’ leadership, the Eastern Illinois Foodbank has also acquired administrative oversight of the Peoria Area Food Bank as a partner distribution organization for the national food-bank network Feeding America.
Hires credits much of the work in getting food into the hands of those who need it to the food bank’s 170 partner agencies, which include a network of food pantries, soup kitchens and homeless shelters. Areas without these institutions nearby are served by mobile food distributions, Hires said.
Hires also credits community support for the food bank, which, he said, “makes my job easier.”
“We have been blessed in East Central Illinois to have the support that we have,” he said.
Hires, who lives in Champaign, said he plans to remain in the community and to work with the food bank’s board on a transition to a new CEO.
He also plans after he retires to remain actively involved in issues of social justice, food insecurity and poverty, he said.
Food bank board Chairman Marc Bralts said Hires will be missed.
Hires has grown the food bank to a much larger organization than it once was, making adjustments to keep pace with food needs as this part of the state has changed. He’s also help build support for the food bank by making sure the its work has been known and awareness about hunger has been raised, Bralts said.
He also credits Hires with making sure people served by the food bank don’t just get any food, but nutritious food that can sustain a family, Bralts said.
Hires will be leaving the food bank in a good position to continue, Bralts said. The process for replacing him hasn’t yet been determined, he said.
“It’s definitely going to be huge shoes to fill,” he said.