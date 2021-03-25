CHAMPAIGN — Joe Lamb calls his mother, Alice, “hysterical.”
At 91, the Champaign resident gets around plenty and stays involved.
One day recently, when bad winds were buffeting the area, he called and asked if she needed anything. But not to worry: She was already out and about.
“She drove herself to get a (dental) crown ... in this weather. She’s just so hearty,” he said. “She’s a joy to me every day.”
He’s not the only one who thinks so. Joan Dixon calls her a “remarkable woman.”
“She’s been so involved in the community over the years; she’s been very good about keeping herself safe this year,” said the president and CEO of the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois, which named Lamb the winner of its 2020 Robeson Philanthropy Award.
Lamb’s modesty was on display in her reaction.
“I just think there’s so many other people in town who have given so much more than I have,” she said. “I don’t really think this is called for.”
Dixon said she feels bad that Lamb couldn’t be recognized in a more grand fashion.
The foundation’s annual Hearts of Gold Gala, where the award is presented, was canceled this year for the second time because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, Dixon said, the presentation was along the lines of “Here’s your award; we’ll leave it on the front porch.”
She said the award is “to highlight not only the charity of the recipients but the other many ways they give to the community.” It is named after its first recipients, Kyle and Phyllis Robeson.
A native of C-U, Lamb said she likes to “help the community as much as I can.”
She said she was one of the first babies born at the former Mercy Hospital in Urbana, now OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center.
She was a member of the Mercy Hospital Auxiliary, served as its president and worked in the hospital gift shop.
After graduating from the University of Illinois in 1951, she taught for a couple years, then got married and raised her five children — Joe Lamb and Sarah Rouse, who still live in East Central Illinois; Catherine Heinz and Elizabeth Lucas, who are in the Chicago area; and Rachel Schrepferman, who now lives in Louisville, Ky.
Through it all, she retained her giving ways.
“I feel very strongly about helping local charities,” Lamb said.
Among the organizations she continues to give to are the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, St. Vincent DePaul Society, United Way, the Parkland College Foundation and the University of Illinois.
In honor of contributions by Lamb and her late husband, Gene, to the UI football program, the media room at Memorial Stadium is named in their honor.
And she and her siblings donated the Riverview Retreat Center to the Champaign County Forest Preserve District.
Lamb said she comes by her giving attitude naturally — noting her parents, Sarah and Leo O’Neill, were givers — as was her late husband.
It was Gene who came to Dixon’s office to talk about how the community foundation works.
The foundation is able to invest people’s money, and if individuals want to donate to a certain cause, they contact the foundation, which handles the arrangements. No money can be given to political campaigns or for-profit organizations.
“My husband really was the one who originated most of it,” Lamb said. “Since his death, I’ve tried to keep up what he’d done and what my mother and father have done.
“I think the community foundation is a wonderful thing. If you have some money that you’re not using, you can put it there. ... They keep it, and they usually make money for you in what they invest for you. And then if like the YMCA has a drive, you write a check on your account for the community foundation” to give to that cause.
Dixon said the foundation, which was started in 1972, gives away about $1.2 million annually to nonprofit groups.
Lamb, who with her late husband was a founding member of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Champaign, also frequently donates there. She also has “some church duties.”
The Lambs’ contributions were instrumental in the completion of the capital campaign for both the church and its school.
All five of her children attended, along with five of her grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
For now, Lamb is looking forward to getting together with her bridge club again. Like so many other things, it had to be put on hold due to the pandemic.
But a change in the weather means she can once again get outside and participate in one of her favorite activities — gardening.
“I do like my garden and spring flowers coming up,” she said. “I’m so thrilled to see the green grass and the jonquils coming up.”