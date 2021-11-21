CHAMPAIGN — The Salvation Army of Champaign County needs bellringers more than ever this year, and Maj. Randall Summit is asking for volunteers to take at least a few hours to encourage people to drop some money in the charity’s vintage red kettles.
Thus far, the organization has covered only 1,000 of the 8,000 hours available at its 30 locations across the county.
“Just come out and spend a few hours, come out and help us, volunteer to raise the money that we need,” Summit said.
The red kettles provide around 28 percent of the local chapter’s funding, Summit said, including services for the homeless that have recently seen a spike in demand. Bell-ringers can staff kettles at various businesses from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays through Dec. 24 by gong to registertoring.com or sachampign.org.
Because of the lack of workers, the organization lowered the goal for this year’s red-kettle campaign to $160,000 from last year’s $190,000.
“When we looked at the economy and saw where people were with employment,” Summit said, “it made us very concerned that we would have enough people to cover all of our spots.”
Summit said a red kettle without a bell-ringer takes in about $5 in a day. An employee paid by the organization brings in from $150 to $200.
“For some reason, that number doubles to around $300 if we have a volunteer there all day,” he said. “It’s something about people who volunteer and the joy they have doing it.”