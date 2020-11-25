CHAMPAIGN — With a thick red Salvation Army mask pulled up above her nose and nearly covering her eyes, Tonya Peters stood well behind the red kettle outside of Prairie Gardens on Monday night, ready to accept donations in a socially distanced manner.
To Peters, though, bell-ringing this year doesn’t feel all that much different than last year, when she first volunteered.
“It hasn’t changed anything,” she said. “I think (people) are still eager to give. I mean, as long as you’re six feet away.”
Of course, this year is different for Salvation Army and its bell-ringers. Bells and kettles are sanitized, hand sanitizer is provided at each location, and bell-ringers are required to wear masks and gloves and keep a social distance from the kettle.
“We’re trying to think of anything and everything we can just so the volunteers feel safe,” said Major Randall Summit, who heads the local Salvation Army. “That’s the biggest issue this season is making sure the volunteers feel safe so they’re willing to try and volunteer.”
Still, the Salvation Army needs help.
With some locations already open for business, Summit said the organization still has 6,000 hours of time to fill by bell-ringers at its 27 locations in the community.
Some organizations, like the county’s Rotary clubs, Fisher High School and others, have already taken chunks of hours, but individuals can sign up by going to registertoring.com, giving a small amount of information about themselves and signing up for a time.
“We’re trying to make it as simple as we can and be as helpful as we can,” Summit said.
Bell-ringers are still encouraged to interact with donors from a safe distance and can even play some types of instruments and sing as long as they’re following protocols.
This year, Summit said the organization has dropped its goal from the $180,000 it received from its kettles last year to $158,000 because of the pandemic. As of Saturday, it had raised $22,000.
“I have no doubt we’ll make that. We’ll probably blow it out of the water,” Summit said. “But I’d rather be safe than sorry, because we don’t want to have to cut programs, especially this year. There are just too many people in need. Too many people come and go on a regular basis, every day, needing food and water bills and electric bills and the rent paid. There are just too many people in need. So, we just want to make sure the programs are running all year round.
“We’re just so thankful that, even though we’re all going through difficult times, there are others who are going through an even more difficult time, and the need is there. And Champaign County has never let us down.”