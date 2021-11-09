CHAMPAIGN — It was a speech-language pathologist at Developmental Services Center who first gave Megan Herrig hope that her youngest son, Maddon, would be able to communicate verbally.
“She is an angel on Earth,” Herrig said of DSC’s Barbara Hoffman.
The Herrigs, of Savoy — parents Megan and Seth and sons Maddon and Lawson — are serving as this year’s spokesfamily for Tree of Hope, DSC’s major fundraiser traditionally held during the holiday season.
Champaign-based DSC, which provides support and services for more than 1,100 children and adults with developmental disabilities, was set to kick off its 28th annual Tree of Hope campaign today.
This year, DSC hopes to raise $185,000 from donors to help support its programs and services, according to DSC Director of Development and Communications Jodie Harmon.
Maddon Herrig, who is 4, was diagnosed just before he turned 3 with childhood apraxia of speech, a motor speech disorder in which messages from the brain don’t get through correctly so the mouth can form words.
“He knows in his head what he wants to say, but it’s hard to get the muscles, his mouth and jaw, coordinated to say what he wants to say,” Megan Herrig said.
Maddon started speech therapy at 18 months, she said.
It’s unknown how he developed childhood apraxia of speech, Herrig said. His birth was normal, and as a baby, he babbled as babies typically do, she said.
But by the time he turned age 1, he still hadn’t said an actual word, and at a year-and-a-half, he was speaking just a single word — go — Herrig recalled, and she knew it was time for him to have a speech evaluation.
Herrig said her aunt, who works for DSC, directed her to Hoffman after Maddon aged out of an early intervention program at 3, she said.
Maddon has also had other services through DSC, including developmental therapy and participation in DSC’s PLAY Project, his mom said.
When Maddon began working with Hoffman, Herrig said, she gave Hoffman a list of 80 things she knew Maddon was trying to say, and her son has made a lot of progress.
These days, Maddon is speaking in sentences, Herrig said.
“Most of what he says, people can understand him,” she said.
Maddon is currently in preschool, and Herrig said she hopes he can begin kindergarten at age 6.
Megan Herrig teaches elementary grades at Little Hearts & Hands Academy, and her husband is a sergeant with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.
They’re lucky to have family nearby and a lot of help, Megan Herrig said. She knows there are families in the area taking care of children with extreme disabilities, and she urges them to reach out to DSC.
“If you just reach out to them, they will help,” she said. “No matter what it is, they will help.”
Harmon said this year’s fundraising goal is $10,000 higher than last year’s. Last year, DSC exceeded its $175,000 goal by raising more than $196,000, she said.
The money raised helps cover costs of DSC programs that aren’t fully-funded through other sources, she said.
DSC was set to launch its Tree of Hope campaign this afternoon with a tree-lighting ceremony at the corner of Marketview Drive and Prospect Avenue in Champaign.
Each lighted bulb on the tree represents $50 in donations.
Contributions can be made online at dsc-illinois.org or by calling 217-356-9176.
DSC also plans to hold its annual recognition event tonight to present awards.
Being recognized:
- Colony Square Cleaners, employer of the year.
- Daniel Krein, personal achievement.
- Sam’s Club of Champaign and Dottie Fanning, special recognition award.