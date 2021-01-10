CHAMPAIGN — Joan Dixon was imprinted as a wee child with the notion of fetching pennies, nickels and dimes, and doing for others.
“My mother in particular was very involved in volunteering and that sort of thing,” recalled Dixon. “And as a good little Catholic girl, we always had Propagation of the Faith stamps (stamps that Catholic kids sold to raise money for missionary work). We were always selling things to our parents and grandparents.”
So even though her first career path was theater and her second was marketing and public relations, Dixon had no trouble stepping up to become head of the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois in 2002.
After nearly 20 successful years as its president and CEO, she will retire June 30, to be succeeded by Angie Hatfield Marker, the organization’s vice president of development.
“I had a good, long run at the foundation, and I think we’ve been able to do a lot of good work to benefit our area,” she said.
“And I’m very confident that my successor is going to be bringing new blood and some innovation to what we do,” said Dixon, who has lived in Champaign nearly all of her life.
Dixon’s run includes overseeing growth in assets from $3.4 million when she began to nearly $30 million today (it was $20 million just four years ago); an increase in grants, gifts and scholarships awarded from about $25,000 a year to more than $1 million annually now; a phenomenal jump in the nonprofit organizations helped, from about 10 to nearly 150 a year; and a geographical expansion as well. What had been just a Champaign County foundation now covers nine counties.
“Joan has provided leadership, guidance and support to a variety of community groups,” said Trina Wright-Dixon, who chairs the foundation board. “Her contributions to our Community Foundation, our nonprofit sector and our region have been invaluable, Joan’s philanthropic legacy is unparalleled in central Illinois.”
Marker noted what she has inherited from Dixon.
“In our line of work, we talk a lot about leaving a legacy for future generations. As our CEO, Joan’s certainly done that for our organization,” she said. “Over the years, she’s laid the groundwork for us to succeed — working with our staff and trustees to put policies and procedures in place to make this planned transition easy for all of us.
“That’s a hallmark of a great leader,” said Marker, who recently earned a master’s degree in nonprofit administration. “She’s left some pretty big penny-loafers for me to try to fill. I’m humbled and grateful — and ready to work with our team to build on her achievements as we continue expanding our impact in East Central Illinois.”
“Joan has a knack for conveying her point — really getting it across — and doing it with such a wonderful sense of humor,” said Champaign philanthropist Phyllis Robeson.
Dixon never intended to run an organization that manages and administers millions of dollars in endowed funds from large and small donors.
A Champaign native who split her education evenly among Holy Cross and St. Matthew schools and Centennial High School, she left town to attend Rosary College in suburban Chicago, intending to become a stage manager or to teach theater history.
“Then one suburban theater burned down, and another one closed. I took that as a sign,” she said. “That caused me to get my master’s degree (at the University of Illinois), because if you can’t get a job with a bachelor’s in theater, you might as well try it with a master’s.”
The theater bug cruelly dispatched, she went to work at the American Oil Chemists’ Society in Champaign for a while and then became senior director of allied services at Christie Clinic. There, she oversaw a large budget “and lots of people” and was asked by Christie to serve on the Community Foundation board. After about three years opportunity knocked.
Other board members noticed that she had the interest and the acumen to run the foundation and didn’t interview anyone else. It helped, Dixon said, that in 1992, she obtained another degree — an MBA — from the UI.
With a small staff but a dedicated board, the foundation has seen great growth.
“Don’t forget the stock market in 2000 and 2002 wasn’t good. And in 2008 it wasn’t good,” she recalled. “I remember at some of the early board meetings I just told them that I wasn’t going to report on the (financial) performance any longer because it was just too darned depressing.”
But things have improved greatly, she said.
“This is a great community. It’s a very generous community. This past year has been so remarkable,” Dixon said. “We’ve had people give us money for COVID-related issues as well as regular needs.”
During the pandemic donors have used the Community Foundation to direct funds to food banks, soup kitchens, for rental and housing assistance, and for school supplies and other school-related items. Working with the United Way and other groups, they were able to make $1.2 million in virus-related donations.
“It doesn’t get any better than giving away other people’s money,” she joked. “Seriously, though, we just happen to have a more intimate knowledge of how money can best be deployed. The nonprofit sector has just been phenomenal though all of this.”
Dixon pledges to work full time through June 30 and is hopeful that the foundation can host its annual Hearts of Gold gala in person in late May.
In retirement, she plans to help with the foundation’s Center for Nonprofit Excellence, do some reading and tackle a few delayed projects.
“I’m completely running out of excuses to not clean out the garage, so I’ll probably do that,” she said. “I hope to maybe have a hobby now that I won’t be working full time.”
Dixon noted that she and her good friend Sam Banks, executive director of the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club, will retire on the same day in June.
“I told him, maybe we’ll be able to meet in the park for a soda pop or something,” she said.