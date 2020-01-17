One of shelter’s leaders happy to see Austin’s Place honored for serving women in need
CHAMPAIGN — Food, shelter and clothing are typically classified as the three basic human needs. But according to the results of the most recent Point-in-Time Count conducted in January 2018 by the Champaign County Continuum of Care, 188 people in Champaign County were homeless.
Austin’s Place, an emergency shelter for single women located in the basement of Champaign’s First United Methodist Church, is a small mission playing a major role in the grand scheme to reduce that number.
Run entirely by volunteers up until last March, the shelter now has two overnight staff members and provides a warm place to rest with mats, pillows, mattress toppers, sheets, pillow cases, blankets, socks, underwear and some toiletries, among other things.
According to one of the shelter’s leaders, Kimberly Stanhope, it averages around eight women a night, although it has never surpassed nine, and has been recently approved to house 15 at capacity. So far this season, which runs from Nov. 1 to April 15, over 450 beds have been used, serving 36 different women.
“We can have a chronically homeless woman, we can have someone newly released from the hospital or from jail; we had somebody who broke down on their way through town who didn’t have any money. We’ve seen everything,” Stanhope said.
For its dedication to providing single homeless women the comfort of knowing they have a place to sleep, Austin’s Place will be honored with the James R. Burgess Jr.-Susan Freiburg Humanitarian Award at today’s MLK Countywide Celebration. The award recognizes “humanitarian efforts of individuals who have contributed to the basic human dignity of those in need.”
“We’ve been doing this for 13 years. We kind of quietly do it, we’re not a lot of hoopla, you don’t hear about us a lot in the media, we don’t ask for money unless we really need it or really need more volunteers,” Stanhope said. “So it’s nice to be acknowledged for the work that we do and for people to know that this little mission exists and that it’s an important one.”
The shelter is still run 80 percent by volunteers and is hosting two upcoming training sessions: Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m. and Feb. 22 at 10 a.m.
Moving forward, the shelter will be relocating to C-U at Home, which Stanhope says will allow for a separate and secure space for women from men, no barrier to entry, a damp room for those under the influence and an opportunity for all homeless services to convene in one building.
“Women can be served by their outreach people and wraparound services that we don’t have here,” Stanhope said. “Here, we offer a warm and safe space to rest. There, they’ll get more of a familiarity with the staff who can help them to take the steps out of homelessness. That’s the goal.”