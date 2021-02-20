URBANA — It was almost five years ago that three shootings in fairly quick succession dangerously close to her apartment convinced Giovanna Dibenedetto that getting to know her neighbors could only help.
The single woman raising her grandchildren, now her adopted children, connected with other concerned neighbors in the apartment buildings at Silver and Vawter streets in southeast Urbana.
“I went to a couple of friends and said, ‘Kids are killing kids. This is not OK. I trust in God’s grace, but there is a better way,’” she recalled.
A survivor of domestic violence who has known poverty and homelessness, Dibenedetto was strong enough to speak up for the marginalized working poor who were her next-door neighbors.
From their humble beginning as the “Real Life Singles” group hosting Sunday potluck dinners, the group began working to change the neighborhood known for its crime statistics to one known for its community.
From ice-cream socials to Halloween costume drives and parties, the neighbors have gotten to know each other better.
And they are taking pride in the neighborhood that they themselves have dubbed “Silverwood.”
“That’s what we are after: community unification. There are people in poverty you have to help, but it doesn’t mean we can’t be good neighbors and all get along,” Dibenedetto said.
They changed the name of the singles group to “Silver Hearts” to more closely reflect its caring purpose.
As they were hitting their stride at the end of 2019, planning for the coming year’s service events, COVID-19 hit.
“Our first thought was, ‘What can we do?’ Within two weeks, we figured out that people were not able to utilize food pantries because most (pantries) went to a drive-thru model,” Dibenedetto said. “If you don’t drive, you suddenly don’t have access, and a lot of people in Silverwood don’t drive,” herself included.
From that realization was born their idea to deliver, once a month, a bag filled mostly with groceries but also with information on how to get help, to the residents of 150 apartments in 13 buildings in that area.
“There are two of us who do it monthly. Quest set up an account for us,” Dibenedetto said of the church not far away at 2004 Philo Road, U.
Donations made to Silver Hearts are accounted for by the church, but the group needs more money to keep the deliveries going.
Dibenedetto said the bags contain the makings of at least two full meals and snacks for children. She buys about $1,000 worth of groceries from such venues as Sam’s Club, Amazon and Dollar Tree.
“I shop to get as much food as I can for as little as possible,” she said.
Early in the monthslong project, Silver Hearts worked with Stone Creek Church’s pantry to get needed food but now are in search of another food-pantry partner.
On the Thursday before the third Saturday of the month, the food items are bagged at Quest, then moved to a storage unit.
The group enlists volunteers from any quarter — there have been Junior League and Rotary members to name a few — to meet back up on that Saturday at Quest to get the bags.
They go in pairs to deliver to each occupied apartment.
If the residents are not home, the food is left for them outside.
Delivery is the most effective way to get food to the hungry, she said.
“When we’ve asked people to come to us, it just doesn’t happen,” Dibenedetto said. “There might be a single mom at work who needs food.”
Many of her former neighbors — she now lives at Aspen Court several blocks north of her former apartment — have minimum-wage jobs or, like her, receive disability income.
They share the common bond of struggling to make ends meet.
The group chose the third Saturday of the month to deliver because that’s when “food stamps are stretched thin or gone.”
“We are highly dependent on volunteers. We’ve done pretty good,” she said, adding “Urbana always shows up.”
“We take safety precautions. We stay 6 feet apart, wear masks. We’ve been fortunate, but I think with the cold and COVID, people are tired,” she said of the need for an infusion of volunteer help to go with the cash.
She said whenever she gets tired, her mind flashes to the person who said their stomach hurt from being hungry or the man who saw her and her children on the bus at the end of an exhausting rainy day and said “Thank you for the food. We really needed it this month.”
“How can I not make this happen the next month?” she asked.
A White woman who’s been all over the economic spectrum in her 52 years, Dibenedetto understands both what White privilege is and what it’s like to be marginalized.
“You’re missing out if you don’t want to get to know me just because I’m poor,” she said. “Right now is a great opportunity to serve and get to know people. You may not know that I was a cake maker in a former life. I make the best custom cakes on this side of town.
“Every neighborhood has its own heartbeat, no matter what the income levels, race or differences. What works in one is not necessarily going to work in another. What doesn’t change is people. We know in Silverwood that the best way to help is to take food door to door. That’s the heartbeat.”
BOX ON HOW TO DONATE OR VOLUNTEER
Text the amount you want to donate, followed by the word ‘silverhearts’ to 833-660-0040. For example, to give $35, text “35 silverhearts.”
Mail a check to Quest, 2004 Philo Road, Urbana, Ill., 61802, and put Silver Hearts in the memo.
Make an online donation through the Quest church website by putting the following in your web browser: bit.ly/silverheartsurbana, then follow the directions.
Call Dibenedetto directly at 217-418-3313.
Follow Silver Hearts on Facebook.