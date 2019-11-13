CHAMPAIGN — When Elizabeth Hayn has moments of precious eye contact with her 4-year-old son, Garrett, and sees her 3-year-old daughter, Everly, pick up a teaspoon, she feels immensely grateful.
Both children — Garrett, who has nonverbal autism, and Everly, who was born with some developmental delays — have gotten help from Developmental Services Center, Hayn said.
DSC has also been there to provide support for her and her husband, Josh, and has been the lifeline and connection they’ve needed to move forward, she said.
“For the rest of our life, my husband and I agree, we will never be able to say thank you enough for what they have done for both our children,” Hayn said.
The Hayn family, of Mahomet, is helping promote DSC’s 2019 holiday fundraiser, Tree of Hope, which is being launched today.
DSC has set a higher fundraising goal this year — $185,000, compared to $175,000 for last year.
Needs for the many families DSC serves keep growing, according to DSC Director of Development Janice McAteer.
“These needs, in addition to the continuation of state reimbursement rates significantly below the cost of services, factor into the decision for the increase in our annual Tree of Hope campaign goal,” she said.
Elizabeth Hayn is the residential program administrator for DSC, and worked with developmentally disabled adults before she became a mom. Her experience helped her catch signs of autism early in Garrett, who was born prematurely and spent his first 13 days in Carle’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, she said.
Garrett is minimally verbal, she said. Among his few words are “Mama,” “Dada,” and “Byebye.”
Hayn said her son was diagnosed with autism at 21 months, and DSC was the first call she made.
Among the ways DSC has helped, she said, has been sending a therapist to their home to work with both Garrett and her on communication through the autism intervention program, the PLAY Project, she said.
Garrett is also working with a speech therapist at Carle.
“We’re hopeful, but I think we really just want to help him communicate in whatever way works for him,” she said.
Garrett’s younger sister had some speech and motor delays, but, with help, has been catching up, Hayn said.
Everly has been participating in DSC’s children’s play group, which has helped her both with speech and social skills development, Hayn said.
DSC has further helped her and her husband navigate the system to find the services their family has needed.
“Honestly, I don’t know what I would have done if it hadn’t been for DSC,” she said.
Hayn encourages parents to contact DSC if they see signs of developmental delays in their children. There’s so much the agency can do to help, she said.
“Just reach out,” she urged.
As in past years, DSC will keep track of its fund-raising progress for the community on a lighted Christmas tree at the corner of Prospect Avenue and Marketview Drive in Champaign. A new bulb is lighted on the tree for every $50 raised through the Tree of Hope campaign, which will wrap up Jan. 31.