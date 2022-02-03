CHAMPAIGN — One winter night — with another on tap — has made for a challenging stretch for a community tradition meant to raise awareness for the homeless.
Coming on the heels of the first snowstorm of the season, C-U At Home’s One Winter Night fundraiser will stray from its usual plans. Organizers have changed the place where box-dwellers will spend the night, shifting from downtown to the parking lot north of event headquarters, The Venue CU, 51 E. Main St.
The switch comes after 7 inches of snow — as of Wednesday afternoon — and before that ice blanketed East Central Illinois, making traveling a nightmare and forcing businesses and schools to close.
Still, the show will go on Friday night.
“We want to offer our participants a perspective-changing experience, but we also want to ensure the safety of all involved,” said Rob Dalhaus, community outreach and development director for C-U at Home. “One thing we wanted to do was to get everyone closer to our event headquarters so we can more closely monitor everybody and make sure our participants and volunteers are staying safe.”
It will be the second straight year the event will be moved to the parking lot, meaning, “We are prepared to pivot and utilize it again this year.”
He said organizers will continue to monitor the weather patterns and inform everyone if further safety measures need to be taken.
“Please stay tuned for further updates over the next 72 hours, and we hope to see everyone on Friday on our One Winter Night livestream,” Dalhaus said.
He said C-U at Home officials made the decision to move the location following “careful consideration and conversations” with the city of Champaign.
The precipitation, coupled with a forecast of extreme cold temperatures Friday night into Saturday morning, prompted the decision to move.
The fundraising event is normally held on the sidewalks of downtown Champaign. Organizers feared they would still be covered in snow when it came time for the event.
“We wanted them to experience the situation, but we also wanted to keep these folks safe,” Dalhaus said.
There will also be a “pop-up shelter” for people who want to come indoors, so participants will have both the indoor option and the outdoor one.
Dalhaus said more than 150 people — some individuals, some couples and some groups — have signed up to participate. Participants agree to secure pledges of $1,000. He said the fundraising effort is nearing the $300,000 mark, working toward a goal of $500,000.
“Not only do we have the downtown people staying at The Venue, but “we also have satellite locations” such as the University of Illinois Quad and several churches, including Farmer City, Mahomet, Champaign-Urbana and elsewhere in the state.
“Most folks do the best they can staying outside” all night during the fundraiser, Dalhaus said. But they don’t have to. Indoors, there are musical performances, speaker presentations and a hospitality area with snacks, hot chocolate and coffee.
The entire event will be live-streamed on the C-U at Home YouTube channel.
Dalhaus said in the days when Champaign-Urbana did not have year-round overnight shelters — now there are four, with two each for men and women — there were pop-up shelters during certain seasons of the year.
“The concept of a year-round overnight shelter had been absent from town for quite some time until it was brought back in October of 2019.”
This winter, a partnership between C-U at Home, the cities of Urbana and Champaign, Champaign County Board, Cunningham Township and the Regional Planning Commission has expanded those shelter services even further.
He estimates between 70 and 80 people have been using the shelters. Some prefer staying outdoors when the weather’s not too cold, but this type of weather is too brittle for the hardiest soul, and they come indoors to spend the night.
In addition to the change of location for One Winter Night, there is a change of date for a planned drive-thru donation station at the WCIA 3 backlot. Originally scheduled for Friday, it has been moved to Thursday, Feb. 10, and will run from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dalhaus said it is hoped that additional donations will come in to reach the $500,000 goal. The books will remain open on the fundraiser until Feb. 18.