CHAMPAIGN — It was through her previous work for Crisis Nursery in Urbana that Carla Zarnsy began to fully see how important it is to be sheltered and have a safe place to be.
Now, as the first director of the City of Champaign Township’s new Strides shelter for the homeless, Zarnsy is directly involved in providing safe shelter for many who need it.
Open since mid-December, Strides, at 70 E. Washington St., C, already has a waiting list, she said.
“There’s definitely a need, a larger need than some understand,” she said.
Zarnsy grew up in Oakwood and worked for a time in child care in Bloomington-Normal and later as a nanny in the Atlanta area, she said.
She graduated from the University of West Georgia in business/marketing and worked for seven years for Crisis Nursery — an organization that strives to be an island of safety by providing 24-hour emergency care for children and help for families in crisis.
The 45-year-old, who is married with a 4-year-old son, left Crisis Nursery in September to become the township’s program director of sheltering and is currently working on a master’s degree in public administration.
Strides is serving as the “low-barrier” shelter in Champaign-Urbana — meaning people can stay there regardless of their state of sobriety — while Champaign-based C-U at Home has switched its focus to providing “mid-barrier” shelter for homeless people who are ready to move on to new choices.
At Strides, which is operating in C-U at Home’s former building, shelter guests may not necessarily be sober when they arrive, but “they are not allowed to use on the property,” Zarnsy said.
Any weapons they may have with them when they arrive must be checked at the door, she said.
Strides has 60 beds — 50 for men and 10 for women — and as of Monday, it had more than 20 people on a waiting list, most of them men, she said.
When winter temperatures dip below 20 degrees, Strides can move in an extra 10 temporary beds, and when temperatures drop below zero, another 10 temporary beds can be added, Zarnsy said.
Guests can hang on to their beds each night as long as they check-in between 7 and 10 p.m., unless they’ve communicated with staff in advance that they need to be away for a night, Zarnsy said.
Typically, there are also a handful of temporary beds for others available, she said.
The beds for women are currently in Strides’ day program space, and this arrangement will continue as long as men in C-U at Home’s mid-barrier shelter program remain housed in what had been the women’s shelter space at 70 E. Washington St.
Since Strides sometimes runs short on beds for women, Zarnsy said, she hopes that once C-U at Home completely moves out of the building that Strides will be able to do a bit of remodeling to create a congregate space for women that can squeeze in a few more beds.
During the day, case managers at Strides work to find resources for those other things shelter guests need besides beds to sleep in — doctor’s appointments, working on a substance-abuse treatment program, and more permanent housing.
“Some guests are looking to have permanent housing and could do it with a little support,” Zarnsy said.
Including Zarnsy, Strides has a staff of about 23, with some serving as case managers, safety staff and a community relations manager.
While Strides is still fairly new, the staff are coming together and feeling fairly comfortable with their roles, Zarnsy said.
When squabbles break out among guests, she said, staff members use de-escalation techniques, approaching them in a calm manner or re-directing their focus to what they’re supposed to be doing.
“That, for the most part, is working,” she said, “We’re hoping to build on that further.”
While she’s the director, Zarnsy is also out and about meeting and talking to shelter guests.
“The guests know who I am,” she said. “They know my name. I know peoples’ names. I know their stories.”
Those stories get shared with guests’ case managers, in part to relieve guests from the burden of having to tell and retell their histories, Zarnsy said.
“Having to tell your story multiple times because nobody’s communicating can be daunting,” she said.