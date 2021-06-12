CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is hosting free meal pick-ups for kids out of school for the summer.
The Summer Food Service Program sponsored by the Illinois State Board of Education makes free meals available to kids ages 1-18.
Breakfast and lunch will be available together in one bag from 9 to 11 a.m. weekdays for parents to pick up in the lobby at the health district’s office, 201 W. Kenyon Road, C.
Lunch and an afternoon snack in one bag will also be available for pick-up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mahomet Area Youth Club, 700 W. Main St., Mahomet.