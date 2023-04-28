About 20 years ago, Larry Windingland was asked to help out with the annual therapeutic tricycle giveaway by the Greater Champaign County chapter of AMBUCS.
“I fell in love with the group,” said Windingland, the current chapter president.
That’s a lot of smiles on faces over the years.
“We provide the mobility that children don’t have,” Windingland said. “They can ride with their siblings and their parents.”
From 1-3 p.m. Saturday at CU Elks Lodge in Savoy, AMBUCS is donating four tricycles, two to children and two to adults. They are pricey pedal-powered vehicles, costing $850-900 each.
“They are adaptive for the children so they can grow up with them,” Windingland said.
AMBCUS raises money for the giveaway with three annual events: a golf outing at Lake of the Woods in Mahomet, a raffle and bar-stool golf. That one is coming up soon.
Each year, AMBUCS gives away 35 tricycles. To help AMBUCS, contact Windingland at 217-621-6991.
Nine years ago, when I couldn’t drive because of vision issues caused by a stroke, AMBUCS provided me with one of the tricycles. It helped with my recovery.
AMBUCS is about to get it back so the organization can pass it along to someone else.