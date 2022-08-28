Top of the Morning, Aug. 28, 2022
As it turns out, Kim Calhoun’s kids weren’t the only ones jumping for joy about the gift of a backyard trampoline.
Mom was sky high, too.
“I’ve been burning off calories,” said Kim, a 40-year-old health care technician at Carle Foundation Hospital. “It’s been a good thing for me.”
The surprise was courtesy the U of I Community Credit Union’s “Do Gooders” team, which delivered and installed the trampoline earlier this month. In a News-Gazette story about the family moving into a Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County house, Kim told our Debra Pressey that her kids had asked for a trampoline. Reading that, the “Do Gooders” sprang into action.
“We were inspired by Kim’s incredible drive and wanted to be a part of her story,” credit union Vice President of Member Experience Lisa Paul said.
Kim’s children — Ahseauna (14), Teauna (6) and Trazelle (5) — have been on the trampoline even more than Mom. “Every day after school,” Kim said. “I have to make them stop to do homework.”
It’s a good problem to have.
“I’m very blessed and thankful to everyone who has reached out and helped us,” Kim said. “It’s an amazing community and an awesome outpouring of positivity.”