Top of the Morning, Dec. 15, 2021
There are coats, gloves and hats hanging from an outfield fence at Tilton Ball Park just north of Interstate 74 in Vermilion County, “there for anyone who needs them,” said Stephanie Perkins, worship leader at United Church of Tilton.
The church always has donated coats — among other things — to area schools ahead of the holidays. This year, however, they ratcheted up the goodwill effort in hopes of extending their reach.
“It seems like there are more and more people in need,” Perkins said. “We thought this would be a unique way to help.”
The coats — collected, inspected, cleaned and “prayed over” by church members — went up Thursday and will remain on the fence until March (weather permitting). The strategy allows for greater visibility as well as anonymity, Perkins said.
“Our goal,” she said, “is to help those in need stay warm this winter and let them know we are praying and we are here for them.”
How to help?
The sign on the fence reads: “If you need a coat, take one. If you have an extra coat, leave one.”
The church, too, is collecting coats for distribution. Reach out by calling 217-446-2766 or email Perkins at sperkins12342@gmail.com.