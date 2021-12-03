When the Illinois Boys & Girls Clubs initiated a Hall of Fame, it turned to Champaign-Urbana for its first inductee: Don Moyer Jr.
The longtime supporter of the club started by his father, Moyer was inducted Monday morning in a ceremony at the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club.
The 80ish-year-old Moyer attended the event. He started as a member of the board of directors in 1988.
Current Executive Director Charles Burton and his predecessor, Sam Banks, nominated Moyer.
“There was no question that Don needed to be nominated,” said Renae Cory, the club’s director of development. “We put together his accolades and some information about how long he has supported the club, which is since its inception.”
The state organization got back to the club with good news.
“’They said ‘We’re thrilled to announce that we really want Don to be the very first one that’s incepted because of his generosity and everything he’s done,” Cory said. “He’s really laid groundwork for other Boys and Girls Clubs in the area and has just been an inspiration.’”
The Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club is happy Moyer Jr. is the first Hall honoree.
“It’s extremely important,” Cory said. “We’re obviously very proud of Don and we’re extremely thankful for Don and his support over the years. In good times and in bad, Don has been an unwavering support system for the Club. We’re grateful for his family commitment to the club over the last 50 years. We certainly would not be where we are at today and have the successes we’ve had without his generosity.”
Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen designated Monday as Don Moyer Jr. Day in the city.
Moyer won’t be the last one affiliated with the local club to be considered for the Hall of Fame.
“We certainly will continue to nominate those who have supported us,” Cory said. “We have so many supporters of the Club who are deserving of the award. It makes sense that Don was the first.”