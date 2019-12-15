Top of the Morning, Dec. 15, 2019
The Champaign Lions Club has no qualms crossing Wright Street to help those in need in Urbana.
That was evident on Wednesday when Sam McGrew and Bob Schuster dropped off bags of new socks at the Burkholder Administrative Services Center.
“In socks,” McGrew said, “it’s not a rivalry.”
Urbana no longer has a Lions Club, so Champaign chips in across town when it can. High school football, this is not.
The good-hearted sock program never has been stronger. This year, the club’s 28 members ponied up more than $400 for discounted shopping sprees at Target, Meijer and Walmart. Sparking the generous output was 50-year Lions Club member Omer Benn, 94, who contributed $110.
That allowed the final tally to balloon to about 600 pairs of socks for thankful students in Urbana and Champaign.
Bags stuffed with the goodies were brought to Wednesday’s Lions Club meeting at Windsor of Savoy.
“I wanted the guys and gals to see what they’ve done,” McGrew said, “and feel good about it. We had a lot of fun with it.”
Want to help? Call 217-359-5333 for donation information.
News-Gazette