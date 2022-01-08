Top of the Morning, Jan. 8, 2022
State Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, has made a habit of piling up collections in his hometown office.
A few months ago, it was cellphones for veterans. Then, it was socks for the homeless. This month, he’s asking for donations of hygienic items to give to Daily Bread Soup Kitchen.
“What we try to do is, when we have an opportunity to talk to CU at Home or Daily Bread, we say, ‘What is it that you need?’” Bennett said. “Because we have people who are wanting to give during this time, but they don’t really know what the need is. For the sock drive, we always hear that the No. 1 thing homeless people need is socks.”
The relationship between Bennett’s office and Daily Bread goes back several years, and the tie was close enough that his former chief of staff, Michelle Gonzales, became a weekly volunteer.
Throughout January, Bennett’s office is collecting items including deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, shaving cream, razors, hand lotion, hand warmers, Chapstick, gloves, hats, socks, scarves and small treats.
“We’re trying to get more specified as far as what the people who work in those fields are telling us are needed,” Bennett said. “We’re also collecting the warm weather stuff, but mainly what we’re trying to do is the deodorant, toothpaste, shampoo type of stuff.”
Those who would like to donate can bring the items to Bennett’s office in Suite 206 at the Illinois Terminal, 45 E. University Ave., C.