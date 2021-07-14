Top of the Morning, July 14, 2021
The substitute vehicle for the Canteen Run “does the job,” Dan Davies said.
It’s just not as handy as the modified ambulance the group usually uses to distribute goods to C-U’s homeless community on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights.
For the time being, however, the rusty
15-seat van – a donation from the Salvation Army — is all that’s available for the helpful route.
Last week, the Canteen Run’s ambulance burst into flames while stalled near Eden Supportive Living in downtown Champaign. An electrical malfunction, Davies said, led to the fiery scene near the corner of Church and Randolph streets.
“Obviously,” he said, “there’s no fixing it.”
The volunteer drivers escaped unharmed, Davies said, “which is all that matters. We can replace all the metal that we want.”
The coats, blankets, food and toiletries in the back?
“We lost everything,” said Davies, who with his wife started the Canteen Run in 2008.
There are ways to help in the meantime: Volunteer or donate via Facebook (search “Canteen Run”) or by calling Barb Davies at 217-369-9344. The plan is to increase distribution to four nights a week, and the volunteer crew of about 30 could use more help as it awaits a backup ambulance.
“We’ve got some feelers out,” Dan Davies said. “It could be soon or it could be a while.”