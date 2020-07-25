In the summer of 2017, Jenette Jurczyk was asked on three separate occasions whether she’d be willing to donate hand-me-downs from her two daughters to friends who had become foster families.
“By the third time I was asked, I was like, ‘Wait a minute, where’s the resources in our community for this?’” she said. “And I did some snooping around, and there are some churches that do foster care support for the family within their church, but there was no foster care closet or supply resource for families who were taking in children of any age with little to no notice.”
While families are provided vouchers, Jurczyk discovered that the money isn’t nearly enough to clothe a child. So she started The Family Room, which now consists of seven board members and several other volunteers, to provide clothing and supplies to foster families.
This year, they built an inventory of donations of diapers, wipes and burp cloths for foster parents of infants and clothes and gift cards for older children. The donations came from individuals and a large contribution from the Champaign-Urbana chapter of the American Medical Association. The goal was to provide backpacks that case workers could pick up on a moment’s notice to give new foster families supplies to last at least a few days.
With help from middle schoolers at CU Church, The Family Room delivered 50 backpacks to DCFS on Wednesday, which Jurczyk hopes is the first of many donations.
Eventually, the organization hopes to contribute to other organizations that help foster families, including Safe Families and the Center for Youth and Family Services.
“We have some things to figure out as far as how to build that pipeline of donations and to continue meeting that need as it arises,” Jurczyk said. “We’re small, but with lots of big ideas and big plans.”