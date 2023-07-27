The new president of Champaign West Rotary already has a long history of community service.
A.J. Thoma was a tyke when he tagged along with his dad, Art, for his Kiwanis Club meetings at Aunt Sonya’s in Champaign.
“I remember winning the 50-50 drawing,” A.J. said.
But it was his volunteer role with Special Olympics that made a bigger impact. His dad “instilled the value of community service,” he said.
Now 36 and senior vice president of commercial brokerage for Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty, Thoma is looking forward to his leadership role with Champaign West Rotary. He joined the club soon after graduating from the University of Illinois in 2009, taking home Rotarian of the Year honors in 2021.
Born at Burnham City Hospital in 1986, Thoma still has the door number given to him by his dad, who nabbed it knowing that the hospital was soon to be demolished.
His goal as his Rotary club moves its weekly meetings to the fourth floor of Illinois Terminal: Grow membership “young and old,” he said. “We’ll retool some of what we’re doing to stay relevant.”
Reach out to Thoma via email at ajt@cbcdr.com.