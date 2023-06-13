Many in this Champaign County village of 1,180 would say that Doug Hamilton’s best work actually sits outside his Fix It Woodshop.
Hugging the southern wall of the David Street shop in downtown Sidney is a work of art he built at the outset of the pandemic in 2020.
“It was at a time when people couldn’t get out,” the 59-year-old business owner said. “So I built it and stocked it and made it available for anyone 24 hours a day.”
The expertly crafted food pantry — the first of its kind in Sidney — has been a popular stop since Day 1. Community members were quick to pitch in and, to this day, try to keep it stocked for those in need.
“Sometimes it gets empty in a hurry,” said Hamilton, who bought Fix It Woodshop from Dennis Riggs about five years ago.
In addition to the food pantry, he placed a Little Free Library near the front door. “Food for the brain and food for the tummy,” Riggs said.