Always fun visiting with …
the philanthropic folks of Danville Rotary, whose doozy of a project — Year 23 of Rotary Memorial Way
- , where a 4-mile stretch of Vermilion Street is lined with thousands of U.S. flags on Memorial Day weekend — could use our help.
Money raised through flag sponsorships (up to $10,000 annually) goes to the Vermilion County War Museum, the Sparky Songer Scholarship at Danville Area Community College and the Danville Veterans Affairs Medical Center. To purchase individual flags ($5) or corporate sponsorships (20, 50 or 100 flags), reach out to Rotary’s Rick Rotramel at 217-898-1405 by May 22.
counselor Patti Knott and the crew at Heritage High School, which hosted its annual Career Day on Wednesday. It offered a chance to catch up with our High School Confidential writer, senior Katelyn Learned (right), who joined classmates in visiting 20 tables set up in the gym. The best part? At least three of the presenters were graduates of Heritage, happy to return to Broadlands and lend a hand.