Top of the Morning, March 5, 2022
As a long list of ways Rebecca Ries has served others was read at Monday’s Rotary Club of Champaign meeting, things became emotional.
“I think hearing all of these accolades at the meeting, it made her a little teary,” said Marlys Scarbrough, Rotary Club of Champaign’s immediate past president. “When you’re that kind of person, it’s hard to hear about yourself.”
The 2016 University of Illinois graduate was given the Avenues of Service Award, one of the highest honors bestowed upon a Rotary member.
Rotary’s “Five Avenues” are service to the member’s club, community, vocation, internationally and to youth.
Ries’ list of service in all of those areas is extensive. At the Rotary Club of Champaign, she’s the public relations chair; she hosted monthly in-person and Zoom conversations about important topics; and she serves on a committee that runs orientation for new members. In the community, she participates in activities including CU at Home’s One Winter Night, Mattis Avenue Cleanup Days, tree planting in parks and Rotary Club’s day of bell-ringing for Salvation Army, for which she serves as captain.
Ries is also the chair of the club’s World Community Service committee, which has contributed to several fundraising initiatives around the world. She’s also a sponsor of Centennial High School’s Interact Club, a club that encourages volunteer service.
“She really has a heart for service,” Scarbrough said. “Her enthusiasm for serving others just radiates through the group.”