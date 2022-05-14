Top of the Morning, May 14, 2022
The CU Sunrise Rotary Club and Lodgic Everyday Community are inviting the public to drop off unopened packages of diapers in the large crate now sitting in front of Lodgic’s location at 1807 S. Neil St.
The donations will go to United Way of Champaign County’s Bottom Line Diaper Bank, which provides 7,000 diapers a month to families who need them.
“Let’s face it, with inflation and everything, people who are going to be struggling to pay for diapers, it’s $900 a year,” CU Sunrise Rotary member Darrell Hoemann said. “They’re giving out 7,000 a month, so there’s a need for this.”
The drive will run today through next Saturday, May 21.
CU Sunrise Rotary meets weekly at Lodgic. The idea to partner up on this project was a natural one, Lodgic managing director Teresa Brown said, particularly because Lodgic works with small children through its Kids Camp.
“Taking care of littles and families is part of our mission,” Brown said. “This is a perfect symbiotic relationship.
“When I think of CU Sunrise Rotary, I think of this incredible service organization that, first and foremost, are always thinking of out-of-the-box ways to give back to their community and explore new ideas that might never have been tried before in the realm of, ‘Do a little good every day,’ which is also Lodgic’s mission as well.”