Top of the Morning, May 5, 2022
The main attaction at tonight’s Power of the Purse at a sold-out Pear Tree Estate: a Burberry beauty valued at $1,550. The event’s premier purse, courtesy faithful contributor Barham Benefit Group, will be up for grabs at United Way of Champaign County’s popular, productive and — for the first time since 2019 — in-person fundraiser.
The first seven years resulted in $600,000 with proceeds going toward the Emergency Shelter for Families and Power of the Purse Scholarship Fund at Parkland College.
That every ticket was scooped up — and every sponsor returned — after a COVID-19 interruption did not surprise United Way CEO Sue Grey: “I’m just overwhelmed by the goodness and kindness of people. It just blows me away.”
We’ll have pictures and reaction from tonight’s shindig in an upcoming On The Town feature in these pages and at news-gazette.com.