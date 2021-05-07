Top of the Morning, May 7, 2021
On Thursday night, the seventh annual Power of the Purse was held. And for the second consecutive year, it was done virtually.
Cross your fingers; organizers of the United Way of Champaign County event are planning to have the 2022 version in person again, at Champaign’s Pear Tree Estate.
A date has been set: May 5, the Thursday before Mother’s Day.
Power of the Purse is an annual fundraiser with proceeds going to Parkland College scholarships for women and the Emergency Shelter for Families.
Bidding on the 120 purses began Tuesday morning and closed Thursday night, followed by a 30-minute virtual event.
“This year’s event really focused on local boutiques,” said United Way Chief Development Officer Becca Guyette. “In years past, we used a portion of sponsor dollars to purchase some of the bags. This year, we did that by supporting nine different boutiques here locally that we patronize.”
The boutiques had in-store displays of the bags.
“That was a way for women to see the bags and for us to support local women-owned businesses,” Guyette said.
The hope this year was to raise a total of $80,000, similar to 2020.
Since its inception, Power of the Purse has raised more than $500,000.
Anyone interested in supporting the scholarship work can contact Guyette at becca@uwayhelps.org.
The only way to attend the in-person Power of the Purse is to donate a bag. To be a part of next year’s event, go to powerofthepurse@uwayhelps.org.
