Top of the Morning, Oct. 17, 2021
John Thies is thrilled to be following in his late, great father’s footsteps for a second time.
The Urbana attorney is the new president of the Champaign-Urbana Kiwanis Club, which his dad, Dick, led in 1967.
In 2012, John was installed as president of the Illinois State Bar Association, a prominent role held by Dick some 26 years earlier. That marked the first time the association had a father and son serve as president.
It’s the third time in C-U Kiwanis Club’s storied history that a child of a former president has been chosen for the top spot. The others: Frank Beach (1944) and Ted Beach (‘72), and Homer Bash (‘60) and Sandra Snodgrass (‘96).
John’s ties to the club date to Little League baseball, one of many youth ventures to benefit from Kiwanis’ many community contributions. John was an outfielder and shortstop for Windsor Swim Club, a team that included new Kiwanis vice president, Rick Kesler, who recently moved back to C-U.
When Kesler joined Kiwanis and was introduced, John thought to himself “I know that guy” and approached him. “You played Little League on Windsor Swim Club with me,” he said. “I showed him the (team) picture. So many years later, we reconnected.”
John’s one-year term coincides with the club’s 100-year celebration that will wrap up with an in-person gala next May. He’s convinced participation in service clubs will grow, especially as the pandemic eases.
“There is a lot of interest not just in our service club but other philanthropic organizations,” he said. “Young people want to make a difference in the world, and there are a lot of ways to do that at the local level.”