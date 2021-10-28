Top of the Morning, Oct. 28, 2021
Tricia Keith introduced the New Shoe Drive when she was Vermilion County’s truant officer.
“We were looking for any reason kids were missing school,” she said, “and not having shoes was one of them.”
Five years later, she still gets a kick out of what she does. This year’s New Shoe Drive is winding down, Keith & Co. accepting donations through
Nov. 5 at dropoff locations in Hoopeston, Danville and Ridge Farm (call her at 217-304-3648 or the Regional Office of Education at 217-431-2668 for information).
More than 40 pairs have been collected, Keith said, who added that monetary donations “have been very nice. The community support has been amazing.”
The timing is right as temperatures drop.
“These are real barriers for students making it to school: Having to wear shoes that don’t fit or are embarrassing or aren’t weather appropriate,” she said.
The best part for Keith, a difference-making 46-year-old from Catlin who was a member of our 2014 Forty Under 40 class, is delivery day.
“I’ve been lucky enough to have been there when a student gets a brand new pair of shoes,” she said. “To see the way their faces light up and how good they feel and they’re jumping around and running around after they ask, ‘Do I really get to keep these?’
“Trust me when I say my eyes are not dry. That makes it 100 percent worth it.”