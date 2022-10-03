CHAMPAIGN — City of Champaign Township Supervisor Andy Quarnstrom said Monday he’s confident an agreement can be reached for purchasing C-U at Home’s building despite an impasse over the purchase price announced by C-U at Home earlier in the day.
“Negotiations for the purchase of 70 E. Washington by the City of Champaign Township and from C-U at Home have been ongoing, and although we are currently at an impasse, I am confident that we will find a solution,” he said. “Both agencies are committed to the provision of service for homelessness in our community and our commitment continues as we consider our mutual positions.”
The township has been in negotiations with C-U at Home to buy its building in Champaign to serve as the location of a new government-operated low-barrier shelter for the homeless. C-U at Home would then move and continue providing its homeless services at a different location.
The township’s shelter is intended to serve homeless people regardless of their state of sobriety, while C-U at Home’s mid-barrier shelter follows a “sober” shelter model.
Quarnstrom said the township offered C-U at Home the appraised value for its building at 70 E. Washington St., C — $975,000 — which was $275,000 under C-U at Home’s asking price.
C-U at Home Executive Director Melissa Courtwright said her organization’s asking price “was determined based on the need for office space as well as development of space in which to serve our clients.”
“The township counter-offered, but we had to decline that offer as it did not allow for the development of our capital needs,” Courtwright said.
Prior to speaking with township officials about a possible sale of the C-U at Home building, Courtwright said her organization had already worked with an architect on the potential for re-working the building to move away from its current congregate-living setting.
For now, she said, C-U at Home plans to remain in place with its mid-barrier shelter and revisit possible changes to its current building after the busy winter season.
C-U at Home bought its current building from Rosecrance in 2020 for $900,000, according to county records.
Quarnstrom said that, in addition to the purchase offer of $975,000, the township had also included the possibility of additional programming support the township has for other organizations, “for them to kind of bridge the gap.”
“That’s where things ended on Friday,” he said.
As of Monday, “we’re discussing internally what this looks like moving forward,” he said.
Without a confirmed location, Quarnstrom acknowledged plans to get the township’s low-barrier shelter up and running by Nov. 1 would be a challenge.
The building the township originally planned to use for a low-barrier shelter, the former Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County location at 119 E. University Ave., C, is still available, he said, but no decisions have been made.
The former Habitat building has more space than the township needs for its shelter and would require some remodeling, whereas the C-U at Home building was closer to the size needed and was already set up as a shelter, Quarnstrom said.
“We are meeting internally to determine options and have been in contact with C-U at Home representatives,” he said. “In the end, I’m optimistic that we will come to an agreement on the sale and purchase of 70 E. Washington.”