CHAMPAIGN — A record-breaking Tree of Hope campaign is going to allow Developmental Services Center to expand help to some families on waiting lists, CEO Danielle Matthews said.
Champaign-based DSC — which serves children and adults with developmental disabilities and their families — well exceeded its $185,000 goal for its 2021 Tree of Hope campaign, bringing in a total of just over $243,000.
“Honestly, I am just extremely grateful to every donor and every sponsor in our community,” Matthews said Thursday.
The 28th annual Tree of Hope campaign — wihch launched in November and ended Jan. 31 — raised more money than any previous campaign, though DSC also exceeded its $175,000 goal for its 2020 Tree of Hope campaign, raising $196,000.
DSC’s largest annual fundraiser, Tree of Hope is marked each holiday season with a lighted Christmas tree at the corner of Prospect Avenue and Marketview Drive in Champaign.
Jodie Harmon, director of development and communications for DSC, said there were some large donors in the 2021 campaign, along with some donations from people who had never donated before.
“It touched a lot of people,” she said.
Because of the ongoing pandemic and cancellation of another DSC fundraiser, C-U Oktoberfest, last year, raising money through Tree of Hope was especially important, agency leaders said.
The money raised Hope will allow for expanding programs with waiting lists such as family development, community-based services and a program that helps people with disabilities live independently in the community, Matthews said.
It will also help with staff recruitment, she said. DSC hasn’t been immune to the staffing crisis impacting other agencies and businesses, Matthews said.
DSC serves about 1,200 children and adults with developmental disabilities such as epilepsy, cerebral palsy, autism, cognitive disabilities and Down syndrome.
Among its services are case management and family support; early intervention assistance to families of infants and toddlers experiencing (or who are at risk for) developmental delays or with certain special needs; employment and residential services; and community day services that help achieve more independence and self-sufficiency.