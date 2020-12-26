At times, Ciara and Bryan Freres were terrified in the months leading up to the birth of their second daughter, Charlotte, three years ago.
At their 20-week ultrasound, no brain tissue was seen, leading them to wonder if Charlotte would live. Then, a litany of diagnoses followed. She’d have a severe form of spina bifida called Myelomeningocele, they found out. She’d have hydrocephalus, meaning she would have to have a shunt in her head to drain the excess fluid from her brain. They later learned she would also have a chromosomal condition called DiGeorge syndrome.
It was overwhelming.
“We felt lost,” Ciara said. “I don’t know if devastating is the word, but it kind of was.
“We were really upset knowing that she may go through life struggling. We were sad about what that meant for her. Not necessarily for us, but for how it was going to affect her.”
Three years after her birth, their perspective is completely different, even though Charlotte has plenty of hurdles. She can’t speak, although she’s working on sign language. She isn’t able to walk, although they still hold out hope she’ll be on her feet at some point.
But they’ve realized that none of it makes life less enjoyable, no matter how different it is. And with the help of their doctors, other families of children with disabilities and Developmental Services Center, they learned how to raise a daughter with disabilities.
“We had to learn a lot of new things,” Bryan said. “We were kind of learning medical procedures that you kind of have to learn on the fly how to raise a little disabled girl. It was a steep learning curve.
“So much of the early things and learning was the work with Charlotte’s therapist, the work with the experts, the people that DSC is sending out into the community to help kids like Charlotte. They were very big for us early on. Part of it was also learning from other families.”
This year, the Frereses were named the spokesfamily for the agency’s Tree of Hope campaign, its largest fundraiser.
For three years, Charlotte has worked with speech-language pathologist Barbara Hoffman and her colleagues through the agency. That help hasn’t stopped during the pandemic, when Hoffman was quick to make sure Charlotte was taken care of.
“Barb has been such a critical piece of Charlotte’s life,” Ciara said. “When COVID started, she was on the phone with us the next day. Once early intervention and therapies went on the phone, she was the first one to get on the phone and be like, ‘Let’s do Zooms, let’s figure this out.’”
Three years after that terrifying ultrasound, Charlotte is a fun-loving little girl who loves swimming, reading books with her parents, Elmo and hanging out with her older sister, Reagan.
Bryan and Ciara wish they could have known during her pregnancy the joy their daughter would bring to their lives.
“I wish somebody at that 20-week ultrasound (would have said), ‘Hey, look, your life is not going to be hindered. It’s not going to be a drain. This is a good thing,’” Bryan said. “She is this beautiful, sweet little girl, and it’s just different joys.
“Other families teach you techniques, the therapists stepped in pretty early, and we’re pretty grateful for the help we’ve gotten from DSC in particular.’”