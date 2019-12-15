Tree theft deals blow to C-U service club
CHAMPAIGN — Sometimes it’s just downright hard to be an optimist when bad folks take advantage of good.
Earlier this month, that happened to the C-U Optimist Club.
Tree chairman Jack Widholm, an Optimist for 46 years, did an inventory of Christmas trees at the lot on Springfield Avenue near Mattis at the end of the second weekend of sales. He determined about three dozen Fraser fir trees were missing.
"On Sunday night (Dec. 8) we counted the three different kinds we had and the number we sold, then the number left. The Scotch pine and the Douglas fir matched up ... but then the Fraser fir, which is our more expensive tree, we were at least 34 short,” Widholm said.
That’s about $2,000 that the club could have spent on youth activities in the area such as basketball, wrestling, archery, fishing, golf, college scholarships and much more. They were hoping to bring in $11,000 from sales this year.
While Widholm said the club won’t cut its donations to its causes, $2,000 is still a big hit to the budget, not to mention a low blow to a charity.
For more than 70 years, the Optimists have sold live Christmas trees, all to benefit children. The sales are the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year. And it’s a labor of love for the volunteers, who go way beyond taking the buyer’s cash.
“If somebody comes in, we try to help with the tree, show them what we have. If they pick something, we’ll carry it out, cut off the bottom for water, trim the branches," he said. "One of the jobs I don’t like is, a lot of people tie them on top of their cars and they don’t come prepared. We take care of everything. We try to be very helpful."
The lot opened on Saturday, Nov. 30, with an inventory of 410 trees of the three varieties. The club did a brisk business the first two weekends and had hoped for a repeat this weekend.
Widholm said about 15 Optimists, with an assist from Jefferson Middle School Archery Club and Champaign County Forest Preserve volunteers, along with four of his buddies, keep the lot staffed between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday until the trees sell out.
He’s pretty sure the trees, which were wrapped, were stolen from a pile that is stacked near the end of the tent. When the unwrapped trees that are upright in the frames are sold, the volunteers take trees from that pile to replenish the standing stock.
He’s not sure when the theft happened or if it was all in one fell swoop. He reported it to Champaign police.
“The tent is not absolutely tight, but we’ve never noticed any kind of wholesale problem like this,” he said, adding it’s possible someone has made off with one or two trees without them noticing in the past.
“For sure next year, we’ll come up with some sort of security system,” Widholm said.
He said he was talking about the tree theft to someone who works in the security field and that person volunteered to loan a security system to the club for the few weeks the lot is operational.
Already, Widholm said, the club gets a lot of support from Herriott’s on the tent rental, a trailer for warming and a bathroom from Midwest Pottyhouse, and a dumpster from Republic.
What the 80-year-old would also like is new young members in the club.
“I guess I’m optimistic for the future,” he said.