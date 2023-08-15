CHAMPAIGN — For nearly a decade, the land the Champaign school district once bought for a proposed new location for Central High School on the city’s north side has been used to help feed the hungry.
That’s poised to continue for another two years under a lease renewal between the district and United Way of Champaign County.
The school board on Monday approved a two-year lease for the 80 acres of farmland along Olympian Drive that the district bought from The Atkins Group.
The United Way first entered into a lease agreement in 2015 for its Farmers Feeding Families program.
United Way President and CEO Sue Grey said proceeds from the sale of corn and bean crops produced on the property help support several programs providing food assistance to families.
“We’re nine years in and we’ve been able to provide thousands of meals to Champaign County residents as a result of this program,” she said, “and for the school district to continue to let us rent this property from them really shows the benefit of farm to table in Champaign County.”
The new lease will go into effect retroactively Aug. 1 and run through March 31, 2025. The cash rent paid will increase just a bit from $18,000 to $18,450 a year.
Farmers Feeding Families, which involves nearly all donated materials and labor from Champaign County farmers and agribusinesses, has raised about $270,000 since 2014, enough for to fund about 500,000 meals, according to United Way.
Under a partnership begun last year, Parkland College agriculture students now help with the annual planting and harvesting and gain experience in the process.
“It’s a huge benefit to our community,” Grey said.