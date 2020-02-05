CHAMPAIGN — The facilitator of the Champaign County Community Coalition was recognized by United Way Tuesday at its 96th annual meeting as a Difference Maker.
“It’s very humbling to receive an award like this,” said Tracy Parsons, who also serves as Champaign’s community-relations manager. “There are a lot of people that I work with through the Community Coalition that helped make this happen, so it’s not an individualized award, but it’s certainly humbling, and I’m very appreciative of the recognition.”
The Community Coalition works with various local groups to improve youth development and community engagement, and curb gun violence.
“We’ve done a lot of tough work, and so this kind of thing can help keep you going when times get tough,” Parsons said.
The United Way of Champaign County noted that Parsons works at all hours to help those affected by trauma from gun violence and that he also mentors young people and supports after-school opportunities.
Parsons was one of four Difference Makers that United Way honored Tuesday at the I Hotel in Champaign.
The other winners included: Subaru of Champaign County, coach Joe O’Neill of Unity Boys Youth Basketball, and Champaign-Urbana Public Health District administrator Julie Pryde.
This award is given to “people and businesses that help us make a difference in the community using their circles of influence, always asking how they can help and rolling up their sleeves to get things done,” said Sue Grey, the president of the local United Way.
The organization also recognized three recipients of the Spirit of Caring award: Champaign Jewelers, Caterpillar and longtime banker Steve Tock.
“When Sue pulled me aside at a holiday party in December and told me about this, I was just stunned,” Tock said. “This award is so meaningful and kind of a lifetime achievement award.”
Tock has worked for Hickory Point Bank since 2002 and is currently the senior lender of the Champaign region.
“In addition to United Way of Champaign County campaign chair and board chair, Steve has given his time to the American Cancer Society, the YMCA, the Chamber of Commerce, Parkland Foundation, Kiwanis, the (Champaign County) Economic Development Corporation, Eastern Illinois Foodbank, the City of Champaign, and more,” Grey said. “He is truly an outstanding volunteer leader and embodies the spirit of caring.”
The Spirit of Caring award is “the highest recognition that the United Way of Champaign County gives out each year,” Grey said. “The award recipients exemplify the highest ideals of community service and commitment to United way and to our community.”
The local United Way also recognized three companies for going “above and beyond” to encourage participation in
their annual employee giving campaigns.
Carle Health Alliance and the C-U Mass Transit District were finalists, and the winner was Ameren Illinois.