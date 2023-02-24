SAVOY — Two-thirds of the way through its current fiscal year, the United Way of Champaign County still has more money to raise to meet its obligations to funded community programs.
But Sue Grey, the agency’s president and CEO, is hopeful.
“We always hope that we’ll make that budget and that we’ll exceed it,” she said.
The budget for this year is $3.25 million, and Grey declined to say how much of that money remains to be raised.
The United Way has grant contracts with 37 programs focusing on key community issues for the current 12-month period ending June 30.
Among the funded programs are those supporting access to such essentials as housing, health care, clothing, identification and technology. Among others are those supporting children and parents to promote success in early school grade levels.
Grey said 12 of the funded programs are working on early grade-level success and, since July 2022, they’ve worked with 2,500 children up to the third grade.
“Ninety-eight percent of the first-graders that are participating in these supported programs are demonstrating academic progress in reading,” she said.
Another 18 of the programs funded for this year are engaged in helping meet essentials ranging from food to diapers to lower-cost dental care, Grey said.
A new program called Ride United, provided through a partnership between United Way and DoorDash, has made more than 900 food deliveries to people in the county who couldn’t get out of their homes in the six months it’s been in operation, Grey said.
“It’s so cool, and we want to keep that going,” she said.
The local United Way has also invested some significant funding, $450,000 this year, on seven programs focusing on child well-being and trauma, Grey said.
Giving to United Way has changed in recent years.
When Grey started with United Way 17 years ago, there were more than 200 workplace giving campaigns, a number that’s declined to about 150, she said.
At least part of that is an impact of how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the face of the workplace, with more people working from home than ever, according to Grey.
“We don’t have the same opportunity to do those face-to-face presentations that we did before,” she said.
Over the past decade, the number of United Way’s donors has declined by half, from about 7,000 to about 3,500, Grey said.
There are now fewer donors giving larger gifts, and that’s not unique to Champaign County, she said.
Even though the number of donors has declined, United Way of Champaign County managed to exceed its budget of $3.25 million last year, ultimately raising $3.57 million.
Out of 223 United Way agencies the size of Champaign County’s last year, the United Way of Champaign County ranked sixth-highest for generating revenue, Grey said.
Four years ago, its ranking was 11th highest, “and we challenged ourselves to get in the top 10,” she said.
The United Way of Champaign County has also retained 90 percent of its pillar donors who each give $500 or more, Grey said, “and that is well above the national average, significantly above.”
“Our donors, really it matters to them that they are connected to the United Way,” she said.
Still more generosity comes from corporate givers through local businesses, she said.
“Let me say, our corporate giving is anywhere from $600,000 to $800,000, which is awesome,” she said.
“Our business partners are incredibly generous,” Grey said. “But we’re all here for the same reason. We want Champaign County to thrive and be its best possible self.”