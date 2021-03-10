CHAMPAIGN — He’s served in the Peace Corps. He’s worked overseas. But when it came time to come back home, Jim Hinterlong opted to return to his college roots.
Hinterlong recently took the reins of the University YMCA, succeeding Michael Doyle, who retired.
When he began his studies at the University of Illinois, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology, one of the first places he visited was the University Y. He discovered its focus was far different than traditional “swim and gym” YMCAs.
“I realized it was a place where people were really doing good work with students and leadership development and providing service to the community,” Hinterlong said.
He remained involved with the Y all four years of his undergraduate stay, including serving on the board of governors. After earning a master’s degree and his Ph.D. in social work at Washington University in St. Louis, Hinterlong served on the YMCA board of trustees for 17 years.
Most recently, he and his wife, Valerie Holton, have been living in Taiwan, where both were teaching when he learned Doyle was going to retire as head of the University Y.
“My wife and I were making a decision on what was important to us and where we were going to put our time and talents,” he said. “I thought I had something to offer, not only in terms of higher education but with deep appreciation for the Y. I felt really humbled that I was selected.”
Hinterlong, 50, hasserved as a Peace Corps volunteer in Malawi in east Africa, where “I had my first opportunity to do real teaching ... and loved that,” he said, adding it’s where he saw how transformative education can be.
He’s also served in academia in the U.S., including at Florida State and Virginia Commonwealth universities.
His wife, who also has a Ph.D. in social work and worked in homeless services and nonprofits, has most recently worked in an area called Community Engaged Research, helping universities and communities work together on things that can benefit from research. She consults with higher-education institutions on how to be effective, community-engaged institutions.
Hinterlong is a big fan of the University Y, calling it a “dynamic community of students, faculty and community members.”
“That’s always a lively discussion on the work, what the Y should and could be doing,” he said.
One of its programs is The New American Welcome Center, which is geared toward helping to insure Champaign County is a welcoming place for immigrants who are integrating to the U.S.
“It’s a partnership with Urbana and Champaign city governments and a diverse set of private and public partners,” Hinterlong said. “We strongly welcome all people in the community to come be a part of the work that we do. There are thousands of people who participate in our programs each year.”
He said Doyle, who seved as executive director for about 12 years, “did tremendous, good work here.”