CHAMPAIGN — Now that the first year of Champaign’s multimillion-dollar investment in a community violence-reduction plan is nearing an end, the city council will be getting an update soon on how the social-service agencies receiving the money and delivering the services have been performing.
“We’re tentatively going to present to council some time in May,” said Jorge Elvir, community relations manager for the Community Safety and Justice Division of the city’s Equity and Engagement Department.
On the line is nearly $2.7 million in Year 2 funding for 11 of the organizations partnering with the city in its Community Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint, largely social-service agencies tasked with addressing root causes of violence.
The money is part of the $25.27 million in federal coronavirus-relief funding Champaign received, with over $6 million of that being invested over two years on the plan to reduce gun violence in the community.
The agencies potentially in line for another year’s worth of funding starting July 1 include Youth & Family Peer Support Allliance, DREAAM, Champaign County Housing Authority Youth Build, Youth for Christ, the Champaign school district, CU Trauma & Resilience Initiative, the Carle Foundation, two programs of First Followers, Champaign County Crime Stoppers, and STEAM Genius.
The city is paying Savoy-based SU Institute of Health and Education Evaluation, Assessment and Research $78,000 to evaluate the quality and effectiveness of the participating agencies over 18 months.
“In general terms, the city hopes to learn if partners and the services they provide have been progressing at an appropriate level toward the goals outlined in the blueprint,” said Rachel Joy, the city’s equity and engagement director.
“We hope that the evaluation process can assist us with identifying any areas of correction that we can consider as we recommend year two funding.”
Joy said Elvir has been meeting with the partner agencies on a regular basis throughout the first year to discuss their progress and monitor their activities.
Tasks for the funded agencies in the second year will depend, in part, on how well they’ve been progressing, Joy said, but may also be determined by additional needs or gaps.
SU Institute was founded in November 2021 by Anthony Sullers Jr.
Sullers, who holds a doctorate in education policy, organization and leadership from the University of Illinois College of Education, was honored earlier this year with a community service award at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Countywide Celebration.
Sullers said the evaluation aims to look at two major components, one of which is a process evaluation looking at how the city and its Equity and Engagement Department implements the overall gun-violence reduction plan and how well it reaches its goals.
The other is a program impact evaluation looking at how the organizations working with the city are contributing and creating outcomes in relation to the plan’s goals.