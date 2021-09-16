URBANA — The surgery was supposed to take five hours, Greg Springer thought.
But as he sat with the aunt of an 11-year-old Guatemalan boy whom he’d volunteered to drive to Chicago for the procedure, the clock ticked hours past the time he thought the eye operation was supposed to end.
“It went on and on, and I thought something terrible was happening,” Springer said.
The surgery wound up taking 10 hours — five for each eye — and to Springer’s relief, it was successful. Then, the real work began.
After the surgery, Springer and the boy’s aunt were given a dizzying list of instructions for the application of eye-drop ointments in the weeks ahead. The aunt, who cared for five other children at home, primarily speaks the rare Mayan language of Q’anjob’al, and even through a translator, the instructions were difficult to comprehend.
So Springer took it upon himself to learn the instructions. And over the ensuing month, the Urbana resident went to the boy’s house multiple times every day to apply the medication.
The boy, an orphan who recently immigrated, is now in school, where he’s steadily learning to speak English, and Springer is working to help him receive bifocal glasses.
“He’s so excited about everything, and his teachers really like him,” Springer said. “So that’s been my adventure this summer. And I’ve certainly gotten as much out of it as he has, because it’s just been really rewarding to see his progress.”
Springer didn’t intend to take on such a large role in the boy’s care. But when asked for help, he obliged, as he’s done so many times for local Guatemalan immigrants.
Over the last seven years, Springer has driven immigrants to Indianapolis and Chicago, he’s helped them move across town and he’s taken them to appointments to receive drivers licenses and other paperwork. A few years ago, he paid $500 for a 1999 Dodge Dakota truck for the purpose of loaning it to those who need it. Almost every day, he gets a call for help.
The relationship with the local Guatemalan community “wasn’t really planned or coordinated, it just sort of happened that way,” said Springer, who will be honored with the Distinguished Service to Immigrants Award from the Champaign-Urbana Immigration Forum on Saturday. “But I had gotten close to a lot of people and a lot of families.”
Springer’s involvement with the local Guatemalan community goes back seven years, when he was a substitute teacher at Urbana schools. When he found out that a student from Guatemala lived a few blocks from him, he and his wife, who died in 2016, invited the student and his family to join them for Thanksgiving dinner.
Soon after, Springer helped the student receive his drivers license and Social Security card. Through that relationship and another with Lucia Maldonado, the Urbana school district’s Latino parent liaison, he became a point person for local Guatemalans, many of whom primarily speak Q’anjob’al.
While his relationship with the Guatemalan community developed later in life, Springer developed an affinity for community service, Latin America and the Spanish language early on. When he was 11, his family moved to central Puerto Rico for a year while his father helped build a new hospital through a connection with the local Mennonite church.
The town was idyllic and green, filled with jungles to climb in and lizards to play with. Springer went to a Spanish-speaking school and became proficient in the language as the year came to an end.
He’s traveled to Spanish-speaking countries many times in the years since, including several trips to Bucaramanga, Colombia, to establish a sister church to his local Mennonite church, as well as Mexico and Guatemala, where he now has several friends. On some trips, he spends months in a location.
As he’s grown closer to the local Guatemalan community, Springer has been disappointed to see an anti-immigrant sentiment grow over the last several years throughout the country.
“The thing that gets me down sometimes is the criminalization of migrants, which really has happened in the last four years especially,” he said. “I think what people are called to do is to take care of the people who are the strangers, the immigrants, the poor, the children. I mean, that’s what we’re called to do.
“And let me tell you, for me, it’s been the most rewarding experience of my life. I’m just grateful to be able to do it, to have the time and the ability to do it. I just wouldn’t want to be doing anything else.”
To him, immigration is central to the American story, and his own family history. After all, his great-grandfather moved to Fisher from France without any immigration papers.
“He moved here, and years later, he brought his parents over and his brothers over, and it’s kind of a very parallel story to the way Guatemalans have come here,” Springer said. “I feel that it’s a very American way for things to happen. Immigrants are what make up our country.”