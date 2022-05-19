At its May 3 meeting at The Urbana Free Library, Urbana Rotary Club continued its long tradition of honoring vocational students from Urbana High School. Urbana Rotary Vocational Achievement Award winners received framed certificates and $100 gift cards.
Pictured, from left: Amanda Perez-Rosser, career and technical education department chair; John Muirhead, chair of Urbana Rotary’s vocational service committee; Megan Edwards, executive internship program award winner; Carmen Sanchez, executive internship program award winner; Darlene Kloeppel, Urbana Rotary president; Crystal Rodriguez, secondary transition experience program award winner; Shanna Doggett, cooperative education program coordinator; Kevin Alvarado, cooperative education award winner; and Julie Blixen, Urbana High School associate principal.
