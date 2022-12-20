CHAMPAIGN — Banio Koroma Jr. remembers what it was like to be a youth at risk, and through his work with kids and teens, his goal is to turn lives around.
“My goal is to save as many lives as possible,” he said.
Koroma is the founder of Vision to Succeed, an Urbana nonprofit organization that may be poised to receive a $45,373 grant from the city of Champaign to work with the city’s Community Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint.
If approved by the city council tonight, the grant would help fund Vision to Succeed’s youth-development programs for a year.
Koroma, a 39-year-old married father of two, is a conflict mediator, youth advocate, mentor and life coach. His organization works with youths 10-17 who exhibit antisocial or violent behavior, he said.
The goal is to get them off the streets at times when gun violence is most prevalent and give them positive things to do.
He’s taken boys subject to falling into gang activities bowling and to University of Illinois sports games and steers them away from violence by teaching positive masculinity, hard work, ethics, taking care of responsibilities, self-control and being a positive member of society, he said.
While he had good parents, Koroma said, he understands the root of gun violence is a lack of self-esteem and lack of positive male role models.
He teaches youths “it’s cool to be legitimate and make a legitimate income,” he said. “We teach them it’s not cool to do illicit crimes, to hurt other people in your community.”
One of the activities Vision to Succeed offers is a four-week manhood training camp, taking boys out of their dangerous environments to a nature setting, with a core component of that program being leadership training. Youths who graduate from the program, go to school and stay out of trouble can become junior mentors, Koroma said.
A memo to the city council from Mary Catherine Roberson, the city’s acting community relations manager, lists activities Vision to Succeed would provide, including structural recreation on Friday or Saturday nights; violence prevention and education in schools; group mentoring; leadership development; life coaching and goal setting; anger-management skills, retaliation reduction; paid youth-leadership positions to promote positive peer influence; and mental health therapy sessions and wraparound services for families.
The city grant, which would come from Champaign’s federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, would be used to help make Vision to Succeed less reliant on donations to do its work, Koroma said.
The city has already awarded a number of larger grants funded by federal money -to organizations striving to help reduce gun violence in the community.
Koroma was born in Houston and spent part of his childhood in South Africa, he said.
When he and his family returned to the U.S., he went to high school in south suburban Chicago and got a degree in fine arts from Columbia College Hollywood.
He chose his current path through self-reflection and self-awareness and through his faith.
“I believe in God, and I believe he steered me multiple times,” Koroma said.
Launching Vision to Succeed is his way of paying it forward.
“Through my own journey of self discovery, I realized I wanted to give back to the youth,” he said.