CHAMPAIGN — Just how many homeless people are there in Champaign County?
That’s what eight teams of volunteers will set out to learn tonight, as they undertake an annual count called “Point-in-Time” required by the federal government in late January.
Last January, volunteers in Champaign County identified 137 homeless people, and the count repeated last summer found 194, according to the county’s Continuum of Service Providers to the Homeless.
That group’s coordinator, Katie Harmon, said teams this year will cover eight geographic areas of Champaign-Urbana, with volunteers approaching everyone they see out on the streets.
Even if people approached aren’t homeless, she said, sometimes they can point volunteers to spots where they’ve seen homeless people in their areas.
Most of the volunteers are social service agency providers, and they’re encouraged to use their best judgment in approaching people, Harmon said.
The approximately 40 volunteers will gather in downtown Champaign at 7:30 p.m. and then start the count at 8, she said.
“Normally we’re out there for a couple of hours,” she said.
To identify the geographic areas being covered in Champaign-Urbana, service providers for the homeless were asked for feedback in advance and if there are areas that should be covered that weren’t covered in the past, Harmon said.
Each person identified as homeless will be asked to answer about a dozen questions, such as where they’ve been sleeping and how long they’ve been homeless. Volunteers will be giving the homeless people they encounter McDonald’s gift cards and information about resources that can help them, Harmon said.
Point-in-Time is a count of both sheltered and unsheltered people who are experiencing homelessness on one night in January, and it’s typically done sometime during the last 10 days of the month, according to Harmon.
Volunteers will be out counting unsheltered people, including those living in spots such as cars that aren’t intended to be homes for people.
Data on local sheltered people, who include those living in homeless shelters and transitional housing, will be added to the counts obtained by the volunteers, Harmon said.
Communities report data from their Point-in-Time counts to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and it’s one factor HUD uses in allocating federal funding to programs serving the homeless in individual communities, she said.
While HUD doesn’t require a count in the summer, Champaign County undertook one last summer because local service providers wanted to know about the impact of homelessness during warmer weather, Harmon said.
In addition to collecting data to report to HUD, the Point-in-Time count helps local agencies to get a sense of how much progress is being made in ending homelessness, according to the Continuum of Service Providers to the Homeless.
With recent changes in local homeless shelter services — such as the opening of the new City of Champaign Township Strides shelter in Champaign and C-U at Home’s changes in its own shelter services — Harmon said she’ll be interested in seeing the number of people staying in shelters versus those who remain unsheltered.
Earlier this week, the Strides shelter, which has 50 beds for men and 10 for women, had a waiting list of more than 20.