With pandemic restrictions eased, area service clubs return to full form
This time a year ago, area service organizations were limited in the good deeds they could perform. Hindered by the pandemic, they’re now regaining their philanthropic form. Today, we spotlight five.
MONTICELLO VFW
Maintaining connections while being kept apart
MONTICELLO — Monticello VFW Cmdr. Seth Floyd felt a little helpless.
As the pandemic began to affect everyday life across the United States last year, the mitigations hit his organization hard. One of the main tenets of the group is to help its members, whether that means helping veterans get health benefits upon their return to civilian life, visiting them when they’re in assisted-living facilities or saying goodbye to them when they die with an honor guard.
When mitigations were put in place, doors to senior living facilities were closed and access to funerals became restricted. So for months, staying connected to those members became difficult, and giving them a final sendoff became impossible.
“You feel a little helpless. You’re involved in groups like this for the benefit of your community and veterans and everybody associated with it, and it wasn’t just the initial six weeks of shutdown,” Floyd said. “We didn’t do a funeral for a couple of months.
“It was just letting our members know that we were still there and thinking about them, even though we couldn’t come visit them in the nursing home. Sending what we could to them, anything that could put a smile on their face. It was finding new ways to reach out to your membership more than anything.”
Floyd and the Monticello VFW did their best to keep their membership ranks engaged. They held a few meetings outdoors and sent postcards to residents in senior living facilities.
Because many of the group’s members are over 70, he’s had to carefully calculate the risk of any sort of interaction. Generally, that’s meant the group simply hasn’t met.
Finally, the Monticello VFW is beginning to be able to meet again. After a year of canceled events, the group gathered Friday to hand out flowers for its annual Poppy Day distribution.
Even that event was different, though.
“There’s obviously a little more planning into things,” Floyd said. “Starting out my first couple of Poppy Day distributions, it was, ‘Hey, here’s the time. You show up and let’s have a good time.’ Now, it’s kind of, you have a risk assessment before you show up or plan or do anything. It’s kind of the way that we’ve adapted.”
Floyd, who at 36 is the youngest member (by a few decades) of the Monticello VFW who attends meetings regularly, is looking forward to things getting back to normal this summer and fall. He’s hoping to engage more members, including some younger ones.
Simply being able to see fellow VFW members again, though, is a special moment.
“For the last year, we’ve just kind of had our blinders on of just trying to push through this — ‘This will pass, this will pass, and we’ll eventually get to do something again,’” Floyd said. “We’re just coming up on that now, where we can finally get into a planning stage of doing an event and actually having a hard date that we can plan (around) instead of, ‘Hey, this will be a great thing, however many months down the road we can do it.’”
SIDNEY AMERICAN LEGION
Military enthusiast creates museum of memorabilia
SIDNEY — Every so often, Bill McLane types “U.S. Navy” into the search bar on eBay and scrolls through the memorabilia that pops up, starting with the highest prices and descending to the cheaper ones.
On one such search several years ago, he scrolled through dozens and dozens of pages until he landed on a bible from the early 1800s.
“My wife has always wanted me to make a display of religion in the military,” McLane said, “so I thought I would.”
Soon, the Bible arrived in the mail to take place as a part of a collection of thousands of pieces of war memorabilia, and McLane excitedly opened it.
The inscription inside the book shocked him.
“To my beloved son, Louis McLane, Jan. 20th, 1821,” said McLane, a veteran of the Vietnam War who never saw direct combat.
Growing up, legend in McLane’s family had it that they were related to Louis McLane, an officer in the War of 1812, a congressman and a member of President Andrew Jackson’s administration, and his father, Allan, a Revolutionary War officer who was one of the first to suspect Benedict Arnold of disloyalty.
Bill McLane has involved himself in a campaign in Delaware, where he was born before moving to Tolono, to push the state to recognize Allan McLane in a formal way.
“How does this stuff come to me?” McLane said of the Bible as he laughed.
As he began to research his genealogy in more recent years, Bill McLane couldn’t find evidence he was directly related to Louis and Allan, but he is related to soldiers in wars going back to the American Revolution and had a ninth-great-grandfather who sailed to North America with William Penn, the namesake of Pennsylvania, in 1682. He also found out his wife, Susan, who served as a JAG officer for eight years, was related to George Washington, decorated World War I hero Alvin York and many other war veterans.
For a man who can speak for hours about details of every American war that others might find minute, this was an exciting discovery. It only fueled his desire to add to a collection that includes dozens of swords and guns, authentic and replica uniforms from wars going back to the American Revolution, model warplanes, pieces of famous warships, nearly every type of medal awarded to a soldier, aviator wings, and plenty of other items used in war.
Many of those items are now at the building that houses the Sidney American Legion Post 433. While area service organizations were restricted in what they could do over the last year, Bill McLane was busy moving hundreds and hundreds of items, a small fraction of his full collection, into the building that used to be home to Sidney’s library.
The post’s old building wasn’t secure enough, and its roof was too leaky, to host the valuable pieces of history, so previously, Bill McLane simply took the items out when he was taking them to talks around the area and beyond.
The McLanes “have really stepped up,” Post 433 Cmdr. Bill Hensch said. “It’s almost like a museum.”
Bill McLane has always been happy to speak to whoever would listen about American wars, whether that be to a class of children or to a group of military veterans.
Now, many of those items are on display for people to see when they pay the building in downtown Sidney a visit.
“I like teaching people about it,” he said. “I’ve always enjoyed history, and I just got the bug of collecting.”
“It’s preservation,” his wife added.
“It’s not like a lot of people, where they just collect stuff and shove it in their storage room,” McLane said. “I use my collection. … It’s important that, as Americans, not only do we not want to forget what the men and women have done in this country by serving in the military in the conflicts that we’ve had, but it’s important to teach our children our history.”
MAHOMET LIONS CLUB
Festival's return is music to their ears
MAHOMET — As COVID-19 restrictions hit last year, the Mahomet Lions Club held out hope that its biggest fundraiser of the year, running the beer tent at the Mahomet Music Festival, would still go on.
It wasn’t just the money, which the club uses to donate eyeglasses, hearing aids and other hearing and vision services, that makes the event special, either.
“We get a lot of awareness from that, and it’s a lot of fun,” said Andy Sievers, who is in charge of recruitment for the club. “It sounds cliché, but the guys and the gals in the group really focus on camaraderie. When we’re doing something, we’re generally having fun doing it. That’s generally our goal. To do good work and have fun doing it. Raise some money but have fun doing it.”
The August event, of course, didn’t happen.
While it’s been challenging, the club has found other ways to keep morale high and donations flowing in. The organization’s golf outing was a huge success, Sievers said, much more so than in previous years. It also held a few meetings outside before eventually moving from a local church to the Mahomet Gun Club.
Recruitment has also gone unexpectedly well.
“It’s been surprisingly good,” Sievers said. “This is anecdotal, but I think through the whole COVID thing, I think people realized how important community events are and activities are, and you don’t snap your fingers and events happen.”
Keeping engagement was still plenty difficult, Sievers said, but it’s improving as meetings return to a more normal routine.
“COVID was serious, and we had to be sensitive to that,” Sievers said, “but you lose some engagement when you’re not going regularly, and that’s what we tried to do.”
Soon, the Mahomet Lions Club will be able to host its main fundraising event.
On Aug. 27-28, the Mahomet Music Festival is scheduled to return. When that happens, Sievers is expecting excitement on a different level to years past.
“I expect people to have some pent-up energy to want to get out and do something,” he said. “I think it’ll be a lot of fun. I think people will appreciate being out and socializing. When you’ve had something taken away for 15 months, I think people will really appreciate it.”
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA ELKS LODGE
Continuing charitable endeavors through in-person hiatus
SAVOY — Jeff Pribble admits he wasn’t the person he wanted to be 14 years ago when a friend invited him to the Champaign-Urbana Elks Lodge.
Like many, he was drawn in by the social aspect of the organization. But as he became more involved, the group’s community service drew him in and made the C-U Elks a significant part of his life.
“It helped me grow because I wasn’t a very good person, a ‘take, take, take’ kind of a person,” said Pribble, who now serves as exalted ruler of the organization. “And it was an opportunity to look and for the light bulb to go on and say, ‘There a lot of people that have it worse than you. Why don’t you quit being a horse’s hind end and make the same kind of effort trying to help others.’
“It’s just a way to give back without looking for a reward.”
The last year hasn’t been easy, but thanks to grants from the national Elks Lodge organization, the group has still been able to and donate to various charities around town, including Larkin’s Place, Women in Transition, the Developmental Service Center’s Tree of Hope, and CU at Home. They were also able to host their highway cleanups, which they do multiple times each year.
As far as its day-to-day operations, the Elks Club has been fine, Pribble said, thanks to forward-thinking managing of funds. In previous decades, that might not have been the case.
Longtime member Gene Lamkin, whose father became a member in the late 1930s, said the club nearly went dormant at one point after he joined in 1967. Lamkin, who left to serve in the military in 1971 and returned in 1991, said the club moved meetings from location to location, including at a Casey’s General Store. It then bought its current building in Savoy and began taking reservations on its large meeting room, where it now hosts weddings and other events.
Those events, of course, weren’t able to take place last year, and because the club was strict about its adherence to CDC standards, it didn’t hold in-person meetings. Instead, members met twice a month over Zoom.
“We were able to maintain the function of what we were doing, to the point of, when we opened up, it wasn’t, ‘How are we going to do this again?’” Lamkin said. “It was, ‘Here we are. Let’s continue to march.’”
While it was able to donate money, the Elks Club wasn’t able to interact with the community and each other like it normally does a year ago. Normally, it donates tricycles to children with disabilities through a partnership with AMBUCS and also hosts an annual free-throw competition, and neither were able to take place last year.
“It’s contagious,” Pribble said. “You build camaraderie, friendship, you don’t necessarily have to have anything in common with the people you’re associated with. But the common goal is the same.
“There’s a hell of a lot of suffering out there. There’s a hell of a lot of ugly out there, but this kind of helps you get a grasp that there’s a lot of good out there.”
DANVILLE ROTARY
After successful flag event, members excited for return to normalcy
DANVILLE — The groups of Rotarians walking down a 4-mile stretch of highway in Danville moved quickly and efficiently Friday morning. After one punched a hole in the ground, another would pull a flag from an armful and place it quickly in the ground.
The flags, adorned with the name of a deceased loved one of a donor, are the main driver of donations to the club, which in turn gives most of the money to local organizations like the Vermillion County War Museum and toward the Sparky Songer Scholarship at Danville Area Community College. The line of thousands of flags signaled a return toward normalcy for the club.
“People are just happy to get back out there,” club President Lucas Seilhymer said.
Last year, it was decided that the event wouldn’t go on. Rotarian Rick Rotramel, though, couldn’t stand to see the curbs of the highway bare and flagless.
So Rotramel and a group of Rotarians decided to put flags in the ground anyway, although they decided they couldn’t ask for donations during a time in which so many were struggling.
“Everybody just wanted to do it because we felt that the people in Danville would be looking for it,” Rotramel said. “Because it’s quite a sight if you haven’t seen it.”
The flag-planting event wasn’t the only sign that members of the Danville Rotary Club were eager to stay connected. Seilhymer wasn’t sure how his members would take to Zoom meetings, especially because the club is filled with older members.
The technology, though, didn’t prove to be much of an issue.
“They actually adapted pretty well,” Seilhymer said. “Aside from the challenges, we actually had a nice opportunity to get some speakers in who probably wouldn’t have been able to make it into a meeting otherwise.”
At one Zoom meeting, University of Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood made an appearance. At another, the New York-based developers of a proposed casino in Danville paid a visit. International heads of businesses with a Danville presence also spoke.
Now, meetings are returning to their normal state, and the club will be able fulfill its mission of donating money to local organizations. After pulling off a successful flag-planting event, Seilhymer hopes the club can host its annual dinner auction.
As mitigations and restrictions are loosened, Seilhymer sees the 107-year-old club looking more and more like its normal self.
“I think that as we continue to move that way, we’ll continue to get back into the old routine of things,” Seilhymer said. “I think that once you’re in Rotary long enough, you just know that every Monday at noon, that’s where you’re going to be.”