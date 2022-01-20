With staff stretched thin during winter, CU at Home turns to volunteers
CHAMPAIGN — CU at Home’s Phoenix Drop-in Center was filling up on a bitterly cold day two weeks ago, when the facility stayed open around the clock to allow the area’s homeless to stay warm.
That same day, volunteers from Windsor Road Christian Church were scheduled to come to the center to take down Christmas decorations, and Phoenix coordinator Cheryl Lehman began to worry that the large amount of people would create chaos.
“I was like, ‘Oh no, are we going to have too many people in here, everybody tripping over each other?’” she said. “But it turned out to be really lovely, because there was something to do, you know? So, our friends without addresses were helping out, and it was just a really nice morning working on stuff together.”
Beyond the practical reasons volunteers help the Phoenix run during the cold winter months, that day reaffirmed to Lehman that simply having activity at the center creates a positive atmosphere.
The building turns into a dry shelter at night, but during the day, anyone can come stay warm, do laundry, take showers, play games, do puzzles or participate in other activities. Lehman said she’s planning more fun things for people to partake in.
That’s why when people ask if they need any special training to volunteer at the center, she tells them all they need is to provide one simple thing.
“We just need someone who can just hang out with us,” she said. “And if they want to play games or answer a phone, they’re welcome to it.”
From a practical standpoint, staff has been stretched especially thin lately. While COVID-19 has kept some employees at home, the center is open extra hours many days. The presence of volunteers allows just one employee to be in attendance at certain times instead of two, she said.
“That really helps us, because we have to stretch our staff pretty thin when we have warming hours, especially because we’ve had a couple of people out with COVID,” she said. “That stretches us even thinner for the practical reason of having two people supervising, but also because it just really changes the mood of the place when we have warming hours.
“People are in here 24 hours a day, and they start to get a little cabin fever. So, it’s nice to get some fresh faces in here, maybe people to play some cards and that kind of thing.”
Lehman said prospective volunteers can email her at cheryl@cuathome.us or call the center at 217-819-4569. Generally, when warming hours are in effect, Lehman said the Phoenix needs volunteers from 5 to 8 p.m. and on weekends. Those hoping to volunteer can be put on a list of people that Lehman contacts each time the center needs to stay open extra hours.
In addition to giving their time, Lehman said the center is always in need of snacks, including popular ones like beef jerky, cans of chicken salad with crackers and peanut-butter crackers. The people who use the center also appreciate when pizzas are ordered, she said.
“You don’t need to know how to do anything,” Lehman said she tells volunteers. “Just be here. That’s all. We need your presence.”